What’s the Browns’ plan for Kareem Hunt? Scott Petrak, Brad Ward on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE

Long Road Ahead: DeShaun Watson Booed During Pre-Season Debut, Publicly Apologizes To Women He Impacted
DeShaun Watson hits the field in his Browns pre-season debut gets booed by the entire arena mixed with explicit chants.
Running back watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including running back.
Archbishop Hoban football 2022 preview: Seniors set standard for Knights — Camp tour
AKRON, Ohio — Coming off another run to the state championships, Archbishop Hoban fell just short vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods after another grueling state semifinal against Avon. Hoban and Avon could be on another collision course on the road to Canton, but there are plenty of obstacles that could...
