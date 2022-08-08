A-Rod and Jeter are teaming up to call Red Sox-Yankees

Have you ever wanted to hear Derek Jeter on the call for a Red Sox game?

No? Well, you’re going to hear him, anyway.

Jeter will join Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on the “KayRod Cast” during Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park, according to ESPN's schedule . The game roughly coincides with the finale of Jeter’s docuseries, “The Captain,” which airs its final episode Thursday.

A-Rod and Jeter’s fraught relationship has been one of the few provocative topics visited in the series, with Jeter expressing his unhappiness about A-Rod’s infamous 2001 Esquire interview. In it, Rodriguez said Jeter never “had to lead” a team and opposing clubs never say “don’t let Derek beat you.”

As one would guess, Jeter took offense at those remarks. “Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I'm very, very loyal. As a friend, I'm loyal. I just looked at it as, 'I wouldn't have done it,” he said in episode two of “The Captain.”

Considering the interview occurred 21 years ago — and A-Rod and Jeter spent 10 seasons together as teammates on the Yankees — they’ve likely talked about it before. But with ESPN in full promotional mode, it’s probable that tidbits from “The Captain” will be mentioned while Jeter is part of the “KayRod” Cast.

If there’s anything good, we’ll catch it on Twitter. Hearing Kay, A-Rod and Jeter announcing a game between the first-place Yankees and last-place Red Sox doesn’t seem like a good time.