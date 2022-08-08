ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGPIJ_0h9MzXT800

Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.

The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog .

“This particular piece of netting appears to have undergone significant unraveling/shredding, suggesting that it was subjected to strong forces,” the blog noted.

The netting is not the first piece of debris left over from the Perseverance rover’s landing that has subsequently shown up in the rover’s path.

In June, Perseverance spotted a piece of shiny foil-like materials , likely part of a thermal blanket on the EDL, caught in a rock outcropping. And in April, the Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars along with the Perseverance Rover snapped images of the protective shell and parachute left over from the EDL that brought it and Perseverance safely to the Red Planet’s surface.

The assorted landing gear detritus is an inevitable consequence of making a soft landing on Mars, but it can present a challenge for the Perseverance mission team.

Perseverance is charged with drilling rock and soil samples from the Martian surface, samples that will be collected and returned to Earth in the 2030s for analysis that could answer definitively, once and for all, whether Mars ever contained, or even still contains native life forms.

Even though Nasa took care to sterilize Perseverance before launch to prevent contaminating Mars with any Earth microbes, the rover team will need to use the rover’s cameras to try and ensure no materials from the EDL make their way into any of the samples drilled by the rover.

“The sampling teams will also continue to monitor potential sources of contamination to ensure the integrity of the returned sample cache,” the blog noted.

Comments / 54

guineapig
4d ago

Mars needs Woodsy Owl to give a hoot, don’t pollute. We haven’t even stepped foot on Mars and we’ve already polluted it. Typical.

Reply(1)
20
Miki Couch
4d ago

Not content to litter the Earth with trash humans find the need the need to litter the planets in our Solar System as well. And these are supposed to be God's perfect creation

Reply(1)
6
morgan mommsen
4d ago

what happened? did they design a craft that tosses litter out the window as it lands? I would say the mars venture is a bust and not worth the money if destroying the planet being researched is the end game.

Reply(1)
4
The Independent

The Independent

