ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ye mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Tsnr_0h9MzRAm00

( KTLA ) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months.

Ye, who lives in Hidden Hills, California, mocked the split with a fake New York Times front page reading, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye couldn’t survive politics, Trump

At the bottom, in very small print, there’s a sentence that fires shots at the Yeezy designer’s former friend, rapper Kid Cudi. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” the line read.

This referred to when Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami after fans threw things at him.

The “Donda” rapper and his reality star ex are currently in divorce proceedings. Ye lost the fifth lawyer on the case days ago, according to TMZ .

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Kanye
Person
John Legend
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#New York Times#Tmz#Fbi#Trump S M
KTSM

Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than two dozens of guns from a gun shop on Friday.   Las Cruces Police were dispatched on Friday August 5, to Sparks Firearms at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., where the burglary is believed occurred between […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy