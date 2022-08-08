Read full article on original website
Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods
Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports
A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
POLITICO
One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.
The Senate minority leader declined to address a question on it during a tour of flood damage in his home state. What’s going on: Donald Trump's GOP allies have responded in predictable fashion to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate getting searched by federal agents on Monday. Republican lawmakers have lined up to allege, with no factual basis thus far, that Trump is a victim of politicized law enforcement.
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?
On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Fox News
