Kentucky State

The Independent

Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods

Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
KENTUCKY STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports

A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
Local
Kentucky Government
POLITICO

One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.

The Senate minority leader declined to address a question on it during a tour of flood damage in his home state. What’s going on: Donald Trump's GOP allies have responded in predictable fashion to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate getting searched by federal agents on Monday. Republican lawmakers have lined up to allege, with no factual basis thus far, that Trump is a victim of politicized law enforcement.
POTUS
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Jill Biden
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

