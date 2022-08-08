ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

National average price of gas expected to fall below $4: GasBuddy

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJMhk_0h9MzFpI00

( The Hill ) – The national average price for a gallon of gas fell to $4.01 on Monday and is expected to imminently fall below $4, according to estimates by GasBuddy.

Gas prices have fallen for eight consecutive weeks after briefly peaking at a record high of more than $5 a gallon in mid-June, according to the gas price tracker’s analysis. AAA reported on Monday a nationwide average of $4.059 per gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement.

“By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” he said.

But average gas prices still vary widely by state.

Texas on Monday reported the lowest average gas price at $3.51, closely followed by Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Gas prices in two western states — California and Hawaii — still remain above $5.30, followed by Alaska at $4.97.

De Haan suggested the prospects are favorable for gas prices to continue to fall, though he suggested hurricane season could lead to disruptions.

“The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average,” said De Haan. “While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

GasBuddy’s analysis indicates diesel prices are also dropping, falling 13.1 cents in the last week and now standing at an average of $5.14 per gallon. De Haan said that average will likely soon dip below $5.

AAA attributed some of the recent drop to falling gas demand, citing recent Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showing gas demand last week was in line with levels at the end of July 2020, when pandemic restrictions kept many drivers off the roads.

Higher gas prices have been a major contributor to inflation, which hit 9.1 percent for the year ending in June, the largest price increase in roughly 40 years.

President Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve beginning in March to decrease prices at the pump following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After promising to make him a pariah, Biden also met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month in an apparent attempt for the country to increase its oil production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers on Wednesday agreed to boost production in September but at a much slower pace than in previous months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  El Paso Police […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
KTSM

LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge. Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am.  According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown.  This is a developing story and will be […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russia
KTSM

El Paso’s newest rehab center to host grand opening, open house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Center at Zaragoza, El Paso’s newest rehabilitation center, will host a grand opening fiesta and open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at its brand-new facility at 12660 Pebble Hills Blvd. The public can tour the facility, which features 80 private, hotel-like patient rooms, each featuring […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTSM

One dead, one injured in Las Cruces after shooting near hotel

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One man dead and one more was injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane. Both were taken to a local hospital. The current condition on the victim injured is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy