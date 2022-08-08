ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Court docs: Fight led to deadly hit-and-run in Gresham

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfT0E_0h9Mz1YN00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A new affidavit sheds light on a deadly hit-and-run in Gresham last Wednesday.

On Thursday, Donald Troy Bighaus was arrested in a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead behind Rosemary Anderson High School.

Through interviews, surveillance videos, and talking with detectives, prosecutors allege that Bighaus intentionally hit his victim, Buck Marshall.

2 injured after multiple shots fired in NE Portland

Court documents say that on Wednesday, August 3, Bighaus went to the alley behind Rosemary Anderson High School to smoke marijuana after having been at a golf tournament all day, drinking 4-5 beers, and having one more drink at a strip club in Gresham.

Bighaus told investigators that he first encountered Marshall, whom he says he had never met before, behind the school. Bighaus says he offered Marshall a knife that he had made and the two talked about smoking together. When Bighaus asked for the knife back, the fight started.

Security videos show Marshall attempting to run away on his bike, but Bighaus got in his van and reversed down the alley hitting Marshall and running him over multiple times.

34-year-old man shot multiple times in Vancouver

Bighaus is being charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Felony Hit-and-Run, and Unlawful use of a Weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Troy#Violent Crime#Ne Portland Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy