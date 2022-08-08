Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Portion of Hwy 32 will close Monday
ONEIDA AND FOREST COUNTIES - Expect slowdowns on your morning commute while the Wisconsin DOT replaces a portion of WIS 32. Starting Monday a portion of Wisconsin route 32 between Crandon in Forest County and the Oneida County town of Three Lakes will be closed to traffic. Crews will be shutting down the road at 6:00am for a culvert replacement on Scott Creek.
merrillfotonews.com
Cordovas file wrongful death death lawsuit against Lincoln County
Court documents allege son, Owen Cordova, died in a car crash last Sept. swerving to avoid head-on collision with County dump trucks. Jeremy and Carrie Cordova, of Tomahawk, parents of Owen Cordova, a 16-year-old Merrill High School Junior who died on September 30, 2021, in an automobile accident, filed a personal injury and wrongful death lawsuit against Lincoln County, the County’s insurance carrier, and two Highway Department employees on June 21, 2022.
wxpr.org
Driver dies in single car crash in Vilas County Sunday night
A driver in Vilas County died in a single car crash Sunday night. It happened around 8:30 on County Highway N in Plum Lake. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old man was driving east on Highway N when his car went off the road. It rolled down...
WSAW
$10K donation will fund body cameras for Rhinelander Police officers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police will soon be getting body cameras thanks to the help of Trig’s grocery store. Trig’s donated $10,000 to the police department on Friday morning. The money will help Rhinelander Police establish their body cam program. The police department will research the best...
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
wxpr.org
Minocqua man dies in boat crash
A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
947jackfm.com
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
WSAW
Forest County Humane Society caring for abandoned box of puppies
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society said they are caring for six 2-3 week old puppies. Humane Society staff shared a Facebook post stating the puppies were found in a box on a highway in Forest County. “No mom, dehydrated, and as hot as little baked potatoes.”
wxpr.org
Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander
Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
WSAW
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
WSAW
Gov. Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary Roth Burns has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Oneida County Circuit Court. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July 31, 2023. Burns is the first female judge in...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage in the Town of Crescent. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
