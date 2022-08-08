ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIZuh_0h9MyQFq00

Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

Uruguay international Torreira spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively.

The 26-year-old made 89 appearances for the Gunners after moving from Sampdoria in July 2018 at the start of Unai Emery’s reign.

He was an unused substitute when the north London club defeated Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final, while he won LaLiga during his temporary switch to Atletico.

“Everyone at Arsenal thanks Lucas for his contribution during his time with us,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website.

“We wish Lucas and his family the best of health and happiness in their new chapter with Galatasaray.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Erling Haaland kept at bay as Manchester City hammer Bournemouth

Erling Haaland had to settle for an assist on his home debut for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. All eyes were on the prolific Norwegian after his Premier League bow brought a match-winning brace at West Ham last weekend, but instead it was Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden who did the damage at the Etihad Stadium before a late own goal from Jefferson Lerma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tyrone Mings was really dominant – Steven Gerrard praises Aston Villa defender

Steven Gerrard praised the returning Tyrone Mings as Aston Villa claimed their first Premier League victory of the season with a 2-1 success against Everton. Mings was stripped of the captaincy over the summer in favour of John McGinn and then eyebrows were raised when he was left on the bench during last weekend’s loss to Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aleksandar Mitrovic has late penalty saved as Wolves hold Fulham

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa ensured his side a point by saving Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late penalty in a goalless draw against Fulham at Molineux. Mitrovic, who scored twice last week in Fulham’s opening-day draw against Liverpool, was handed the chance to snatch all three points for the Londoners in the 81st minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Torreira
Person
Unai Emery
newschain

Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut as Arsenal overcome Leicester

Gabriel Jesus emphatically announced his arrival at the Emirates Stadium with a brace in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Leicester. The Brazilian’s quality shone throughout the Gunners’ first home fixture of the season, which saw him fire the hosts ahead with a curled effort before heading in his second before the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Late Kyle Walker-Peters strike earns Southampton draw against Leeds

Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser as Southampton came back from two goals behind to secure their first point of the season in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds. Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#London Club#Atletico Madrid#Turkish#Chelsea
newschain

Karlan Grant back injury a concern for Steve Bruce after West Brom cup progress

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted match-winner Karlan Grant is a doubt for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Blackburn after being forced off in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Sheffield United. Grant’s 73rd-minute header from Callum Robinson’s cross secured a tie at League One Derby before he...
SOCCER
newschain

High-flying Hornets land Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on loan

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has joined Watford on a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Nottingham Forest, scoring five times in 15 games as Steve Cooper’s side were promoted to the Premier League. Davis has made 88 appearances for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
newschain

Aston Villa get their first win of the season at Everton’s expense

Steven Gerrard got the better of his old England team-mate Frank Lampard as Aston Villa defeated Everton 2-1 for their first victory of the new Premier League season. Danny Ings found the net in the 31st minute and substitute Emiliano Buendia looked to have sealed the points when he claimed a deserved second four minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng heads home dramatic late equaliser

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed in a dramatic equaliser after Sunderland had looked on track to hit top spot in the Sky Bet Championship. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms scored for the second Saturday in a row to put Sunderland on track for three points only for QPR to hit back late on and earn a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy