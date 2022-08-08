Where to go for a dose of theatrical entertainment, live music, comedy, cooking classes and more all year long. With a neighborhood vibe, gorgeous outdoor space and creative lineup of jewel-toned cocktails, it’s no surprise Tiny Bar quickly won over our hearts after opening in 2019 — even if the bar is, well, tiny. Most evenings, the fun spills out across the string-lit patio, so grab a friend (or three) and settle in for a night of sipping and catching up under the stars. 377 Richmond St., Providence, instagram.com/tinybarpvd.

