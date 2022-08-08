Read full article on original website
rimonthly.com
2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks
Where to go for a dose of theatrical entertainment, live music, comedy, cooking classes and more all year long. With a neighborhood vibe, gorgeous outdoor space and creative lineup of jewel-toned cocktails, it’s no surprise Tiny Bar quickly won over our hearts after opening in 2019 — even if the bar is, well, tiny. Most evenings, the fun spills out across the string-lit patio, so grab a friend (or three) and settle in for a night of sipping and catching up under the stars. 377 Richmond St., Providence, instagram.com/tinybarpvd.
rinewstoday.com
ART! Remembered Places, Woonsocket
“Remembered Places” had a grand opening on Friday, August 5th at Monument Square Arts in Woonsocket, and the exhibition will run until August 26th. The artists are Abba Cudney, a graduate of the New Hampshire Institute of Art, focuses on still life work and interiors that deal with memory. Michael Rose is a Providence College alumnus and will be presenting a series of small-scale nocturnes executed in black and white.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island music director Larry Rachleff passed away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Larry Rachleff died on Monday. The organization made the announcement Wednesday that the Rhode Island native died in Houston. Rachleff served as music director from 1996-2017 and conducted his final concerts with the orchestra in 2017.
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
Ballard’s cancels Roots & Rhythm Festival after tumultuous weekend
Kim Poland, a representative for Ballard's owner Steven Filippi, told 12 News the Roots and Rhythm Festival won't be held as planned on Aug. 21.
rinewstoday.com
Rules and structure for a safe, family fun day – Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer concert & fireworks show
Get this event on your calendar – it’s an annual “not to miss”!. The Naval Station Newport’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.
Valley Breeze
NP native rises to the top of the semifinals in Maxim Cover Girl Competition
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With 15 years of acting and modeling experience under her belt, North Providence native Julie Ann Dawson, 32, decided this was the year to apply for the Maxim Cover Girl Competition. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and found out last Thursday that she is...
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
Valley Breeze
Great food aplenty at Pawtucket and CF Restaurant Weeks
PAWTUCKET – Great food is the attraction at the upcoming Pawtucket and Central Falls Restaurant Weeks, events that have become part of the fall experience in these neighboring cities. Central Falls Restaurant Week is set for Aug. 26-Sept. 4, while Pawtucket Restaurant Week is Sept. 9-18.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
nrinow.news
Craft fair, Juice Box Challenge: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
Town offices will be closed on Monday, August 8 in observance of Victory Day, and there will be no trash or recycling pickup. Pickup will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works Refuse & Recycling division at (401) 568-4440 ext. 12.
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Valley Breeze
Grant doubles budget for Centredale Village Festival
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Placemaking Grant to the town of North Providence will effectively double the budget for the upcoming second annual Centredale Village Festival, from $75,000 to $150,000, helping the town to build off the success of the inaugural event last year, and the festival will thus be completely paid for by the state using federal dollars.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
Mattapoisett Couple Could Have Danced and Danced All Night
If you think ballroom dancing has gone the way of the horse and buggy, you'd better hang on. Look at the phenomenal success ABC has had with Dancing with the Stars, now in its 10th season. It continues to grow in popularity, and on occasion posts higher ratings than American Idol.
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
