Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta Moore
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit loading students up with school supplies as academic year kicks off
CHICAGO - The Bud Billiken Parade happens Saturday, and it’s a sign that school is right around the corner. It's a back-to-school celebration and the nonprofit "Chi Gives Back" will be there to make sure kids are loaded up with supplies for their first day of school. "Earbuds in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools CEO addresses teacher shortage, back-to-school health concerns
CHICAGO - The countdown is on until the school year begins in Chicago. In less than two weeks, Chicago Public Schools students will return to the classroom. The CEO of CPS spoke Wednesday about parents’ concerns and the preparations ahead for the new year. Pedro Martinez acknowledged there are...
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
fox32chicago.com
Whitney Young High School announces new principal — only the fourth in 47 years
CHICAGO - Whitney Young High School has a new principal — only the fourth in 47 years. Rickey Harris, who was the assistant principal, in now the head of the school. He will be replacing retiring principal Joyce Kenner. Harris is a native Chicagoan, who actually wanted to attend...
CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.
Applications begin for Evanston program offering cash to qualified residents
The city of Evanston and Northwestern University will be giving $500 a month to 150 households that are below the poverty line. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Cook County receives $75M grant for violence prevention programs
CHICAGO — Senator Dick Durbin was in town on the same day a $75 million grant was announced for violence prevention programs. Senator Dick Durbin spent Thursday touring St. Sabina in Auburn Gresham to learn more about its violence prevention efforts. Sen. Durbin walked around the campus and met...
Applications now open for college scholarships available to low-income Chicagoans
The City of Chicago is offering federally funded scholarships for dozens of residents trying to continue their education. From now through midnight Aug. 26, high school graduates and adult learners headed for colleges can apply for the scholarships.
Girl, 17, shot during driver's ed test near Fenger High School in Roseland
Her mother, who does not want to be identified, spoke with ABC 7 about the terrifying incident.
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
blockclubchicago.org
A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent
NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
citybureau.org
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood
More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be gathered for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 7th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 30. The outdoor event was held at its Ambulatory Care Center located at 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and featured talks and demonstrations about safe sleeping, oral hygiene, car seat safety, the importance of breastfeeding and postpartum care.
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
South Chicago Dance Team Prepares to Honor Beloved Coach at Bud Billiken Parade
LaToya Smith, a coach at Silent Threat Dance Team, is getting her students ready to put on a show at Chicago's Bud Billiken parade this weekend, and she said it’s been tough not having her brother, who died last year, by her side coaching. “It’s been overwhelming, and there’s...
fox32chicago.com
Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
