Washington State

24/7 Wall St.

Where to Find the Cheapest Rent in Every State

Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
HOUSE RENT
FOXBusiness

The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report

Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their...
HEALTH SERVICES
House Digest

The 3 Worst States To Live In If You're Single

When you think of the best places to score dates, you likely think of busy, bustling cities with a great nightlife and social scene, such as New York City or Los Angeles -– simply because of the large population and wide breadth of locations in the city to meet people. And while WalletHub notes that singles who live in locations with a relatively high population and a good social scene tend to be luckier in love than those who don't, Zillow says another factor plays an even bigger role in determining whether or not a particular location is good for singles –- affordability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Person in Every State

The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes.  Business owners from all over the country have been […]
ECONOMY
Money

10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices

Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
AUSTIN, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ARKANSAS STATE
105.5 The Fan

Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born

I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. The president will stay at a friend’s home on the island that the family has used for previous visits, according to a White House official. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community alongside a golf course on the island.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
TheStreet

The Best U.S. Cities for Families

It’s not easy raising a family these days. Parents are still contending with covid and the baby formula shortage, along with the ongoing grief and anxiety of a rising number school shootings. Decades after the post-war baby boom, the U.S. may be looking at a baby bust, according to...
HOMELESS
