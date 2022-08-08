Read full article on original website
Where to Find the Cheapest Rent in Every State
Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report
Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their...
Washington ranked No. 19 state in the nation for decreased unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 19 in terms of states where unemployment claims have decreased the most, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined unemployment insurance initial claims for several key weeks to determine its ordering of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The 3 Worst States To Live In If You're Single
When you think of the best places to score dates, you likely think of busy, bustling cities with a great nightlife and social scene, such as New York City or Los Angeles -– simply because of the large population and wide breadth of locations in the city to meet people. And while WalletHub notes that singles who live in locations with a relatively high population and a good social scene tend to be luckier in love than those who don't, Zillow says another factor plays an even bigger role in determining whether or not a particular location is good for singles –- affordability.
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
The Richest Person in Every State
The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes. Business owners from all over the country have been […]
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices
Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 25 Major US Cities
The life of the average American varies from city to city in the United States and that is because of the varied cultures of the regions, environment and the cost of living. In some areas, cowboy...
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
Salary needed to buy a home in 50 US cities: Report
There is no place like home, especially if you can afford one.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. The president will stay at a friend’s home on the island that the family has used for previous visits, according to a White House official. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston. Biden was dropped off at a private home in a gated community alongside a golf course on the island.
The Best U.S. Cities for Families
It’s not easy raising a family these days. Parents are still contending with covid and the baby formula shortage, along with the ongoing grief and anxiety of a rising number school shootings. Decades after the post-war baby boom, the U.S. may be looking at a baby bust, according to...
