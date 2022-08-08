ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

everythingnash.com

10 Places to Celebrate Taco Tuesday in Nashville

Happy Taco Tuesday! While there is never, ever a bad time for tacos, there’s never a better time than Taco Tuesday. We found ten of our favorite places in Nashville to celebrate. This East Nashville favorite has some of the most authentic-tasting tacos to be found anywhere. Offering a...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE

