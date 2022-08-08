ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Athletes Rep Bob Cicherillo Offers Pay-Per-View ‘Profit-Share’ Solution to Bodybuilders Having to Pay Own Way for Events

By Doug Murray
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Terrence Ruffin Shares Intense Off-Season Upper Body Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Classic Physique competitor Terrence Ruffin recently shared a crushing upper body workout along with his pre-workout and post-workout meals. Ruffin is one of the foremost competitors in the Classic Physique division. His resume includes second-place finishes at the 2020 and 2021 Olympia and first-place finishes at the 2021 and 2022 Arnold Classic.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilders Logan Franklin & Regan Grimes Crush A Brutal Arm Workout In Prep For The 2022 Olympia

Men’s Open bodybuilder Regan Grimes and Classic Physique competitor Logan Franklin recently joined hands for an intense arms workout. After back-to-back seventh place finishes at the 2022 Arnold Classic and 2022 Boston Pro, Grimes announced his decision to step away from competition until the 2022 Olympia, scheduled to take place between Dec. 15-18, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Palumbo
Person
Bob Cicherillo
Person
Dennis James
FitnessVolt.com

Rich Gaspari Favors Chris Bumstead’s Physique Over Men’s Open Look: “You Look At These Guys and Their Physiques Are Unattainable”

Bodybuilding veteran Rich Gaspari led a tremendous career that saw him reach the Olympia stage a number of times. In a recent video, Gaspari and industry veteran John Romano discussed bodybuilding’s popularity, and how Classic Physique compares with the Open class. Rich Gaspari dominated in the IFBB Pro League...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Strongwoman Gabi Dixson Hits A Raw Deadlift Of 600-Lb During Recent Training Session

Strongwoman Gabi Dixson recorded a massive 600-pound deadlift raw in training. The fifth-ranked world’s strongest woman is looking in phenomenal shape, setting new records in her return to training heavy deadlifts. Her determination was evident on her face before she picked up the bar. She appeared to endure through some tough moments on her way up but managed to crush the deadlift from the floor. Once she had pulled the barbell all the way up, Gabi smiled at her achievement before putting it back down. She only used a lifting belt and lifting straps to complete the lift, and pulled barefoot on the gym floor.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pay Per View#Bodybuilders#Tv Network#Ifbb
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida Smashes Back And Biceps Workout in Prep For 2022 Olympia

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida kicked off his 2022 Olympia prep with a solid pull day workout. Clarida is one of the elite 212 division competitors and has won several professional bodybuilding competitions over the course of his career. Winning the Olympia 212 title in 2020 marked the pinnacle of his competitive achievements in the division. However, the 39-year-old later moved up to the Open Pro division and won his divisional debut at the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford ‘Flips The Switch’ For 2022 Olympia Prep With a Killer Shoulder and Calf Workout

Reigning 212 Olympia champion Derek Lunsford started the 2022 Olympia prep with a high-volume shoulders and calf workout. Following runner-up finishes at the 2018 and 2019 Olympia and a fourth-place finish in 2020, the 29-year-old finally achieved his dream of becoming the 212 Olympia champion by defeating Shaun Clarida in 2021. Recently, there have been rumors that he might switch to the Men’s Open division at the upcoming Olympia, but he has not yet confirmed or denied anything regarding the move. However, assuming that he stays in the 212 division, he will face tough competition from the likes of Kamal Elgargni and Shaun Clarida, who both made their debut in the Open division in the 2021-2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FitnessVolt.com

Watch Method Man Bench Press Huge 315-Lbs For 5 Reps

Wu-Tang Clan member Clifford Smith Jr., popularly known as Method Man, found his new passion in the gym lifting heavy weights. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Smith Jr. can be seen performing a huge bench press of 315 pounds for five reps. Method Man gained popularity for...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy