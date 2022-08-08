Read full article on original website
Polygon
Why Day Shift’s vampires move like that, and what the director’s stunt background brought to Netflix’s new action comedy
J.J. Perry is betting you’ve never seen vampires quite like this before. Sure, many vampire movies have broken from the haunting, deliberate shamble of Nosferatu — the Blade vampires, for instance, or the vampires from the Twilight series — but Netflix’s new movie Day Shift takes things to another creepy level, bringing in contortionist work and an unusual camera technique to amp up the horror element of this action horror comedy.
Polygon
Dragon Ball Z is now available in the original Japanese on Crunchyroll
The version of Dragon Ball Z subbed in the original Japanese is now available on Crunchyroll in all English-speaking regions, except the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll added the dubbed versions of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT. Dragon Ball Z is the sequel...
Polygon
What if Avatar: The Last Airbender was a spy thriller?
Every Avatar story, from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender to The Legend of Korra and on to the Chronicles of the Avatar novels, grapples with the fact that the Avatar — a spiritual and political leader who is reincarnated endlessly in a revered cycle — is also just a human being with human emotions and flaws. They make mistakes, and they fail in their duties. And sometimes, they leave messes for their subsequent reincarnations to sort out.
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy’s character creator is perfect for making Genshin Impact characters
Didn’t get the character you wanted in Genshin Impact? Well no worries, because now you can recreate a version of that character in an entirely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it is launching worldwide, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called Tower of Fantasy, to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.
Polygon
People are dragging Forspoken’s dialogue-stuffed trailer
On Monday, a trailer for Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ forthcoming title Forspoken was shared by the game’s Twitter account, and promptly went viral for less-than-flattering reasons. In the trailer, protagonist Frey moves fluidly through a fantasy setting, showing off her magic in combat against dragons and other creatures. She looks incredibly powerful, adventuring in a world that looks exciting to play around in. But here’s the catch — she also narrates through the entirety of the trailer in a “well, that just happened” style. In the trailer, Frey says:
Polygon
Disney Plus is getting an ad tier — and getting more expensive
At today’s shareholder meeting, Disney announced that ads are coming to Disney Plus. Starting Dec. 8, a version of the Disney streaming service will be available with ads for $7.99 a month. If you’re scratching your head, doing the math, and wondering why that’s about the same as your current ad-free subscription, that’s because the ad-free tier is going to bump up to $10.99 a month. The ad version will be known as Disney Plus Basic, with the ad-free tier known as Disney Plus Premium. All Disney Plus titles will still be available across both platforms.
She-Hulk Director: The Opening Episode Is 'Huge' in a Way That Was a First for MCU Vet Mark Ruffalo
Even 10 years into his run as the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo apparently can be surprised. Disney+’s She-Hulk, premiering this Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first of nine half-hour-ish episodes, follows legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) as she accidentally becomes a Hulk akin to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo). The bulk of the first episode thus involves Bruce’s “Smart Hulk” persona schooling a reluctant Jen on how to live life as a sometime-Hulk — including big, green fighting techniques and, yes, the importance of reinforced bedroom furniture. That in-depth, cousin-to-cousin tutorial resulted in a bit of a...
Polygon
How to kickstart your miniature Jeff Goldblum collection
This year’s Gen Con was full to bursting with new games, as many as 560, according to some estimates. We’ve covered some of the trends that we saw, including a surge in roll-and-write games and a chaotic wave of new party games. But there was another unusual item at the nation’s largest tabletop gaming convention: a tiny, beautiful, plastic Jeff Goldblum.
Polygon
The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them
HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
Polygon
Why video game horses are so hard to animate
As a self-professed horse girl, I’ve always appreciated when video games gives me the chance to ride. But what goes into getting humankind’s favorite, majestic, finger-nail strutting freaks of nature into video games?. It’s a lot harder than it sounds. Horses, like all quadrupeds, are much more challenging...
Polygon
How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go
Those looking to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge will encounter a problem: You can’t choose or control which cocoon the worm turns into. In mainline Pokémon games, Wurmple evolves into Cascoon or Silcoon depending on its personality...
‘Stranger Things’ Craft Heads On Piecing Together The “Surreal Madness” Of The Series
Stranger Things earned 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to the unsung heroes of the show—the below-the-line departments who put in the tireless effort to create the “surreal madness” of the series. From ‘de-aging’ Millie Bobbie Brown to building Vecna and his lair in the Upside Down, the collaboration of the craft departments continues to bring the series to new heights. Here, some of the Emmy-nominated craft department heads give insight into the most important aspects of this season. Eleven One of the most difficult tasks this season was de-aging Eleven for flashback scenes. “Before shooting we explored just...
Polygon
Anime’s wildest creator is back with the ecstatic, rebellious rock opera Inu-Oh
Considering the freeform, forward-thinking nature of Masaaki Yuasa’s animated work, it’s funny that his latest film, Inu-Oh, starts by looking backward. The Science Saru studio co-founder and director of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! and Ride Your Wave crosses several centuries in the first minute of Inu-Oh, starting in the modern day and rewinding hundreds of years in one spot, with buildings unmaking themselves in front of viewers’ eyes. That fast-paced deconstruction and reconstruction of history is just a taste of what’s to come: The movie packs a lot into a compact run time. Exploring a hidden faux-history of art and authoritarianism, Inu-Oh is an exciting, even melancholy exploration of where these two elements overlap and clash. It’s a psychedelic, bombastic rock opera, but amid all the energy, Yuasa ponders what stories have been lost as society’s more controlling elements attempt to control how art is made and distributed.
Polygon
Cult of the Lamb beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks
Cult of the Lamb is an adorable roguelite game that also includes a cult management aspect. You’ll hack-and-slash your way through a variety of areas while also cooking meals for dozens of your followers. Your end goal is to rescue The One Who Waits, a long-lost deity whose given you your powers.
Polygon
The tense crime drama Emily the Criminal gives Aubrey Plaza the perfect platform
In the America of 2022, desperation is the norm. Wealth inequality is worse than it’s ever been, and wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, so in essence, if you don’t come from money, you’re fucked. The average millennial carries $28,317 in debt, and most of them have been hiking uphill on a mountain of sand for their entire professional lives. Corporations don’t pay taxes, and neither do the very rich. So what’s the big deal if the rest of us bend the rules a little?
Polygon
Watch Hoyoverse’s Genshin Impact stream for Sumeru
Summer is almost over but it’s okay because a giant Genshin Impact update is on the horizon. The big 3.0 update will debut a new region called Sumeru and add an elemental type, based on grass, called Dendro. The game will be booked to the brim with new content, so developers are hosting a stream that will go over all the details on Saturday, Aug. 13. Here’s how you can watch it.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, originally given a holiday 2022 release window, is now a 2023 game. On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software announced a delay and new release date for Hogwarts Legacy: Feb. 10, 2023. “The team is...
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
Polygon
Arcade Paradise is a love letter to management sims and ’90s arcades
British developer Nosebleed Interactive is interested in clashing juxtapositions — specifically, what happens when you jam classic, in-the-moment arcade gaming up against the long view and slow build of the management genre. 2017’s Vostok Inc. was an unholy but fruitful marriage of twin-stick shooter and exponential clicker in the name of galactic domination, and its two flavors turned out to be more complementary than you might think.
Polygon
MultiVersus season 1 release date announced, along with Morty’s debut
MultiVersus’ season 1 begins Aug. 15 and Morty (of Rick and Morty) joins the roster of Warner Bros.’ ensemble Smash-like fighting game on Aug. 23, according to the game’s official Twitter account. It ends up being a delay of about a week; originally Player First Games planned...
