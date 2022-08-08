Nick Price sworn in as Charleston County deputy years after brain tumor diagnosis

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – His mission to help others continues: Nick Price, who was diagnosed with a nearly debilitating brain tumor at age 15, was sworn in as a deputy sheriff with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on August 3rd.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano told News 2 she was “energized and amazed” by Nick’s story and his tenacity to give back to the community he loves.

“I have encouraged him to continue to tell his story, and we will give him the platform and support to tell it,” she said. “Nick will impact lives and give hope to people who have had similar experiences. We couldn’t ask for a better role model to be a part of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office family.”

Nick Price sworn-in as deputy at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (Photo courtesy Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.)

Nick was a student at Academic Magnet and a soccer player when he was diagnosed with pontine glioma in January 2015, a brain tumor that was in the pons area of the brainstem responsible for vital functions like breathing, sleeping, and balance.

“Nick was diagnosed January 29th and on the 30th, he told us ‘I am going to beat this, then I am going to help other people,” said Nick’s father, Russell Price, in a July 2015 interview with News 2.

His family traveled the country in search of a surgeon willing to operate on Nick’s tumor – they eventually found Dr. Sanai and Dr. Spetzler at The Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona.

The 15 year old went into surgery in June of that year. After back-to-back surgeries, the doctors were able to remove the tumor. And less than three weeks later and after some time in rehab, Nick was back to practice with his soccer team .

“I kind of guessed I would be out here as quick as possible,” Nick told News 2 at the time. “Maybe it’s a little earlier than I expected but I’m not too shocked about it.”

Nick vowed to help others after making a full recovery. He went on to establish the Nick Price Foundation with a mission to help those across the country who have been diagnosed with cancer.

He was later named a News 2 Everyday Hero.

