ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Newsmaker: Tomato Art Fest returns

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dLOK_0h9MwEPI00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tomato Art Fest is back this weekend for its 19th year at Five Points in East Nashville.

“You can expect all the whacky fun you normally would,” said Jack Davis, Good Neighbors Festival Founder.

County fairs happening around Middle Tennessee

Davis said the event is expected to draw around 55 to 60 thousand people.

“It’s a big economic driver for that area, that’s still recovering from the tornado in 2020,” said Davis.

Tomato Art Fest kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with a concert line up. Davis said the highlight of the fest is the parade that marches at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“I like to just observe all the costumes options that people come up with throughout the year. It’s always entertaining, and I know people put a lot of time and effort into them,” said Davis.

In addition to the parade and live entertainment on three stages, there will also be 225 vendors.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The event is free to attend and family-friendly.

For more information on the event visit the festival’s website at this link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Localevent#Local Life#Tomato#The Fest#County Fairs#Parade#The Tomato Art Fest#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
TENNESSEE STATE
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy