Report: Kevin Durant told Nets ownership to choose between him, Steve Nash-Sean Marks pairing

By Jason Owens
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Head Coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets look on against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on March 27, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is not happy with Brooklyn Nets management and still wants to be traded barring a change, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Per the report, Durant met with team owner Joseph Tsai over the weekend and told him to choose between himself and the pairing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Durant previously requested a trade from the Nets in June following a tumultuous season that resulted in a first-round playoff sweep to the Boston Celtics.

