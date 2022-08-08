Port Washington Village Council

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEY ACTION Appointed and approved the hiring of the new Police Chief, Rocky Dusenberry. Dusenberry has been with the City of New Philadelphia for more than 20 years. He currently holds the title of Captain with the New Philadelphia department and resides outside of Port Washington. Mayor Tom Gardner administered the oath of office to him during the meeting. Prior to this, the resignation of Village Police Chief Jeff Stearns was accepted. Stearns will stay on as Assistant Police Chief for the village.

  • Discussed having election day polls moved back into the council chambers as opposed to the Fire Station, due to various reasons. Fire Chief John Bourne said he will notify the Board of Elections for inspection and approval of the change. Beorne noted was there is no air conditioning in the fire station and much time is involved in moving the fire department trucks out of the station to set up the polls.
  • Discussed the possibility of installing a restroom in the Historical Society Building. The Historical Society Group would need to present plans for the location of the restroom and the cost involved.

OTHER ACTION

  • Approved for the hauling of approximately 100 tons of gravel to be used on Wood St. Ext., along with several other alleys in the village.Council agreed to cover the costs of any work deemed as the Village's responsibility.
  • Agreed to pay DJ Meek $800 for the recent electrical work and installation of security cameras at Belden Park.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Was reported that the Delaware Fire Department had 2 calls for the month of July.
  • Mayor Gardner distributed a copy of an ordinance for the riding/driving of golf carts and side-by-side type vehicles, in the village. Council is to review the information with discussion taking place at the next regular meeting.
  • Heard that the second installment of the American Rescue Plan funding has been deposited in the amount of $29,710. A new generator for the village hall and fire department will be purchased with this money.
  • Was reminded that the village property at 113 N. High St. will be sold. Sealed bids will be opened at the Aug. 16 council meeting, at 7 p.m. The minimum bid to be accepted will be $16,000. For more information contact Mayor Gardner at 330-340-7551 or the village hall at 740-498-6098.
  • It was reported that the wifi hot spot installed by the Tuscarawas County Library, at Belden Park is the third most used hot spot in the county. Discussion of whether it would be feasible to move the hot spot to the Community Center was in question. The Community Center would be hosting after school activities as well as after school tutoring. No action was taken by council to move the hot spot at this time.

UP NEXT Will meet Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. in the town hall.

