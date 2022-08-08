ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Empower Tusc to hold Suicide Memorial Walk

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Empower Tusc is inviting the public to attend the upcoming Tuscarawas &Carroll Suicide Memorial Walk in partnership with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas & Carroll Counties and United Way of Tuscarawas County.

On Aug. 28, the community is invited to participate in the walk designed to remember those lost to suicide. Participants will gather at New Philadelphia Southside Community Park at 3:30 p.m. The walk will step off at 4 p.m.

“This event allows us to remember those we’ve lost to suicide while also continuing to strengthen relationshipsand support those who may be struggling today,” explained Empower Tusc Coordinator Jodi Salvo.Sandy Williams, chair of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation will be speaking during the event. Lightrefreshments will be available.

Those attending are encouraged to watch the Empower Tusc Facebook page for delay and cancellations relatedto weather.

For more information or questions, please call 330-440-7319.

For more information related to the event or local prevention efforts visit empowertusc.com.

