ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Free, reduced-price meals to eligible Harmony students

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3BGd_0h9MvYmN00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harmony Public Schools announced free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Harmony Public Schools began distributing letters to the households of children in the district, said Harmony’s news release.

The letters discuss eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications can be found here .

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

  • Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

  • Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Program Participant

  • Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.
  • Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to their campus. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members.

  • Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member.
  • Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number.”
  • Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.

Categorical or Program Eligibility

The school said they are working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible.

Harmony Public Schools will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Mrs. Rodriguez at childnutrition.sa@harmonytx.org Harmony Public School South Texas.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact their school Child Nutrition Assistant or your District Child Nutrition Coordinator at childnutrition.sa@harmonytx.org .

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the school Child Nutrition Assistant will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis by email at childnutrition@harmonytx.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen, Sharyland ISD to bring back lunch applications

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Both Sharyland and McAllen Independent School Districts will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies.  Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers.  “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Low vision program donates vision aid to students

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One area students with visual impairments will receive life-changing visual assistive technology. 22 students in the Region One area were identified and referred to Sight Savers America by the Region One Office of Special Education, low vision experts and local teachers. Sight Savers America, a non-profit organization, provides eye care […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD nurses given life-support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)— DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma training on Monday and Tuesday to prepare their nurses to offer emergency life-support in case of a school shooting. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School where they faced potential scenarios to learn how to respond in the event of a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Society
Harlingen, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Back to School Supply Drive

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced its Back to School Supply Drive. The sheriff’s social media post said the drive is set for August 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7300 Old Alice Rd. in Olmito, until supplies last.
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

IBC Bank partners with MD Anderson for benefit event

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IBC-Bank-McAllen is partnering with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for its 2022 Strut for the Cure fashion show. The community of McAllen and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in fundraiser. “IBC Bank has been a proud supporter of MD Anderson for many years,” said Edna Posada, IBC-Bank-McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Foster Child#Harmony Public Schools#Food Distribution Program#Indian
ValleyCentral

No agreement on HCISD MOU

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

186 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 180 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 186 new cases, 87 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 99 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county did not report any new deaths. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Invasive species of crayfish found in Brownsville resaca

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An invasive species of crayfish was collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the first known site in Texas. Between January and February, three of the Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated.  “I Love Chamoy” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school.  Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time.  “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Patient information leaked due to Valley Baptist Medical Center security breach

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and Harlingen announced it is reviewing an internal investigation regarding a data security incident that involved personal information about patients. According to a news release from the hospital, the incident involves the personal information of certain Texas residents. As part of an ongoing investigation, it […]
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy