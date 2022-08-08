Free, reduced-price meals to eligible Harmony students

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harmony Public Schools announced free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Harmony Public Schools began distributing letters to the households of children in the district, said Harmony’s news release.

The letters discuss eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications can be found here .

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to their campus. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members.

Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member.

Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number.”

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.

Categorical or Program Eligibility

The school said they are working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible.

Harmony Public Schools will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Mrs. Rodriguez at childnutrition.sa@harmonytx.org Harmony Public School South Texas.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact their school Child Nutrition Assistant or your District Child Nutrition Coordinator at childnutrition.sa@harmonytx.org .

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the school Child Nutrition Assistant will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis by email at childnutrition@harmonytx.org .

