Penny Hardaway, Chris Webber, Brandi Chastain among notables in celebrity golf tournament

The annual Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am tournament is bringing in a stacked list of national and local celebrities for Thursday's event at Spring Creek Ranch Golf Course in Collierville.

Penny Hardaway, Vince Carter, Chris Webber, Brevin Knight and Garrett Temple are among the participants with an NBA background. Two-time FIFA World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, former Tennessee Titans and Volunteers receiver Justin Hunter and Super Bowl XLII MVP Santonio Holmes are other notable athletes, as well as NFL Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce and John Randle.

The event will start at 9 a.m. St. Jude 's patients will serve as pin caddies.

Here's a full list of the participants:

Jordan Babineaux, former NFL player and current analyst for Seattle Seahawks

Joe Birch, lead anchor for WMC-TV5

Phillip Boyd, Actor and writer (The Haves ad the Have Nots)

Isaac Bruce, former Memphis Tigers, NFL receiver; Pro Football Hall of Famer

Jillian Cardarelli, singer/songwriter

Vince Carter, Former NBA Player and current basketball analyst for ESPN; 8x NBA All-Star and NBA 75 Honoree

Brandi Chastain, two-time FIFA World Cup champion, sports broadcaster

Johnathan Fernandez, actor and writer (Gossip Girl, Lethal Weapon)

Jennie Garth, Actor (Beverly Hills, 90210)

Penny Hardaway, former NBA player and current Memphis Tigers men's basketball head coach

Josh Henderson, Actor (Dallas, The Arrangement, All Rise)

Santonio Holmes, former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl XLII MVP

Justin Hunter, former NFL wide receiver

Brevin Knight, former NBA player and current Memphis Grizzlies TV analyst

Al Paris, musician

Brad Penny, Former MLB pitcher and All Star

Sasha Pieterse, Actor (Pretty Little Liars)

Pete Pranica, Memphis Grizzlies analyst

John Randle, Former NFL player; Pro Football Hall of Famer

Ryan Rottman, Actor (Gigantic, Greek, 90210)

Scott Stapp, Musician

Jason Tartick, TV Personality on season 14 of The Bachelorette

Garrett Temple, current NBA player for New Orleans Pelicans

Bruce Thomas, Actor

JP Thornton, Pro golfer; APGA Tour

Patrick Warburton, Actor (Rules of Engagement, Seinfield)

Chris Webber, former NBA player and current TNT analyst

Dylan Windler, NBA player for Cleveland Cavaliers

Wyatt Worthington II, Professional Golfer & Member of the Southern Ohio section of the PGA

