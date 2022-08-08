One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene.

﻿

The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked at the scene of the crash but all lanes have since reopened.

