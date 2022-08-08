ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene.

The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked at the scene of the crash but all lanes have since reopened.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

