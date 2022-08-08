ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

L'Observateur

Housing Authority continues demolition progress

LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
EDGARD, LA
L'Observateur

Analysis projects Greenfield Louisiana’s impact on local economy

WALLACE — An analysis by Greater New Orleans, Inc. has projected 371 jobs will be created and $8.4 million in annual tax revenue will be generated after the opening of Greenfield Louisiana’s grain terminal in Wallace. The projections don’t account for tax reductions from a cooperative endeavor agreement...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure

Baton Rouge – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Chamber’s Workforce Development Committee honors new teachers

LAPLACE — The River Region Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee provided “stuffed bags” for more than 200 new teachers in St. James, St. John and St. Charles parishes. The bags include an assortment of specialty items and gifts that are donated each year by chamber members and area businesses to support the academic endeavors of local school systems. This year, the bags were filled with lunch travel containers, pins, highlighters, hand sanitizers, tons of pencils, notepads, coasters, scissors, keychains, rulers, pens, koozies and small snacks. More than 20 area businesses donated items to support this effort. The committee presented the bags at each of the three parishes’ new teacher orientations during the month of July.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Soaring Entergy bills may soon be on the downswing, supervisor says

LAPLACE — Soaring energy bills that have sapped the family budget may soon be on the downswing. Speaking before the St. John the Baptist Parish Council this past Tuesday night in LaPlace, Mark Johnson, a supervisor with Entergy, said the meteoric rise in natural gas coupled with record heat in May and June fueled electrical bills that have left many pleading for assistance. But with a recent trend in declining prices, although not major, should offer some relief to the pocketbook.
LAPLACE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish

Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

10-year End of Watch program honors fallen heroes

LAPLACE — A 10-year End of Watch Remembering Our Heroes program in honor of fallen St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche will be held at 5 p.m. August 16 in LaPlace. The program will take place at the Lloyd B. Johnson...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Honors Louisiana Veterans in Visit to D-Day Battlefields in Normandy as Economic and Resilience Mission Winds Down

NORMANDY, France – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards begins the final leg of his weeklong economic and resilience mission, visiting hallowed World War II battlegrounds and paying tribute to Louisiana’s military veterans. Among the battle sites the governor will visit are the crossroads town of Sainte-Mère-Église, the D-Day landing zone at Utah Beach, and Pointe du Hoc, where an imposing cliff was scaled by Army Rangers in search of a German gun battery.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests

New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE

