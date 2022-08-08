LAPLACE — The River Region Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee provided “stuffed bags” for more than 200 new teachers in St. James, St. John and St. Charles parishes. The bags include an assortment of specialty items and gifts that are donated each year by chamber members and area businesses to support the academic endeavors of local school systems. This year, the bags were filled with lunch travel containers, pins, highlighters, hand sanitizers, tons of pencils, notepads, coasters, scissors, keychains, rulers, pens, koozies and small snacks. More than 20 area businesses donated items to support this effort. The committee presented the bags at each of the three parishes’ new teacher orientations during the month of July.

