FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Housing Authority continues demolition progress
LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
L'Observateur
Analysis projects Greenfield Louisiana’s impact on local economy
WALLACE — An analysis by Greater New Orleans, Inc. has projected 371 jobs will be created and $8.4 million in annual tax revenue will be generated after the opening of Greenfield Louisiana’s grain terminal in Wallace. The projections don’t account for tax reductions from a cooperative endeavor agreement...
L'Observateur
Know Your Policy: Department of Insurance to hold informational session in St. John Parish
RESERVE — With yet another storm season underway, the time to prepare is now!. The Louisiana Department of Insurance Office of Consumer Advocacy and St. John the Baptist Parish are hosting an informational session on preparing for Hurricane Season at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at REGALA Gymnasium, located at 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve.
L'Observateur
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure
Baton Rouge – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
L'Observateur
Louisiana’s general fund faces at least three years in the red after one-time money expires
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget received updates this week from several state departments regarding a variety of issues, including the state’s general fund, a $100 million state settlement, charter school accountability and unemployment insurance. Officials with the Office of Planning...
L'Observateur
Chamber’s Workforce Development Committee honors new teachers
LAPLACE — The River Region Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee provided “stuffed bags” for more than 200 new teachers in St. James, St. John and St. Charles parishes. The bags include an assortment of specialty items and gifts that are donated each year by chamber members and area businesses to support the academic endeavors of local school systems. This year, the bags were filled with lunch travel containers, pins, highlighters, hand sanitizers, tons of pencils, notepads, coasters, scissors, keychains, rulers, pens, koozies and small snacks. More than 20 area businesses donated items to support this effort. The committee presented the bags at each of the three parishes’ new teacher orientations during the month of July.
L'Observateur
Soaring Entergy bills may soon be on the downswing, supervisor says
LAPLACE — Soaring energy bills that have sapped the family budget may soon be on the downswing. Speaking before the St. John the Baptist Parish Council this past Tuesday night in LaPlace, Mark Johnson, a supervisor with Entergy, said the meteoric rise in natural gas coupled with record heat in May and June fueled electrical bills that have left many pleading for assistance. But with a recent trend in declining prices, although not major, should offer some relief to the pocketbook.
L'Observateur
Social worker suing state over ‘Facility Need Review’ law appeals decision to U.S. Fifth Circuit
(The Center Square) — A New Orleans social worker suing the state over its “Facility Need Review” law filed final paperwork with the U.S. Court of Appeals this week after a district court rejected her claims. Ursula Newell-Davis filed a final brief with the Fifth Circuit Court...
L'Observateur
Louisiana’s electricity rates are lower than its neighbors, but rate hikes loom ahead after storms
(The Center Square) — Louisiana energy prices are similar to neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and damage from recent storms is driving up costs for homeowners this year. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows Louisiana’s average retail price of 7.51 cents per kilowatt...
Entergy and Louisiana's United Ways team up to help customers with bills
Qualifying Entergy Louisiana electric customers in all parishes served by the company will be able to apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill through their local United Way.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
L'Observateur
Audit says Louisiana mental health agency didn’t collect revenues or delinquent debts
(The Center Square) — A recent legislative audit uncovered multiple issues at the Central Louisiana Human Services District, including a failure to collect self-generated revenues and delinquent debt and loose oversight over employee time sheets. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the agency that provides...
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
L'Observateur
School Is In Session: Back-to-School Safety Tips Offered by Attorney General Jeff Landry
BATON ROUGE, LA – While much time has been spent getting supplies, uniforms, and haircuts – Attorney General Jeff Landry wants his fellow parents to take some moments to help ensure a safe school year for students and teachers. “Louisiana’s children are our State’s greatest resource,” said Attorney...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
L'Observateur
10-year End of Watch program honors fallen heroes
LAPLACE — A 10-year End of Watch Remembering Our Heroes program in honor of fallen St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche will be held at 5 p.m. August 16 in LaPlace. The program will take place at the Lloyd B. Johnson...
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Honors Louisiana Veterans in Visit to D-Day Battlefields in Normandy as Economic and Resilience Mission Winds Down
NORMANDY, France – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards begins the final leg of his weeklong economic and resilience mission, visiting hallowed World War II battlegrounds and paying tribute to Louisiana’s military veterans. Among the battle sites the governor will visit are the crossroads town of Sainte-Mère-Église, the D-Day landing zone at Utah Beach, and Pointe du Hoc, where an imposing cliff was scaled by Army Rangers in search of a German gun battery.
L'Observateur
LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests
New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
