cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $113K Worth of Cocaine at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at more than $113,220 hidden within a 2011 Chrysler. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and were able to stop these drugs...
Mexican Smugglers Caught with 2 Car Loads of Spiders, Snakes, Lizards, Scorpions & More
HIDALGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an outbound inspection, Aug. 3. “CBP enforces laws and regulations from many state and federal organizations, exotic reptiles and insects are a rare find and we rely on our law enforcement partners to assist with such findings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white ford van driven by a 31-year-old Mexican…
borderreport.com
CBP pursuit leads to collision with parked car
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Border Patrol pursuit ended in a vehicle crashing into a parked car on Friday. Border agents pursued the driver of a GMC Envoy after agents saw multiple people load into the vehicle near Roma, according to a news release. The pursuit came to a...
Brownsville PD: Man wanted for stealing SUV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an auto theft. Police said the incident occurred at the 2900 block of Southmost on July 8. Surveillance footage showed the person taking a 2021 gray GMC Yukon. According to police, camera footage from the location showed […]
KRGV
Shots fired call leads to conviction of San Benito man
A 27-year-old San Benito man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing numerous firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, 2021, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at...
San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
Rio Hondo school employee arrested for theft of backhoe
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee of the Rio Hondo Independent School District was arrested for theft of a district-owned backhoe tractor. The theft of the backhoe was first reported to the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department on July 21, according to a press release from Rio Hondo ISD. The district says the backhoe […]
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Encounter 95 Exotic Reptiles, Insects at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an outbound inspection, Aug. 3. “CBP enforces laws and regulations from many state and federal organizations, exotic reptiles and insects are a rare find...
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
Three arrested, three wanted in connection to kidnapping
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three were arrested, and three others are wanted, in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who said the […]
utrgvrider.com
Police Reports: July 28-Aug. 3
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between July 28 and Aug. 3. 11:58 a.m.: A student reported that while running on the sidewalk of the 700 block of Sugar Road in Edinburg, she had a negative interaction with an unknown male riding a bike. No criminal offense occurred.
Harlingen PD investigating shooting that left 1 hospitalized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. At 4:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting, a press release by the Harlingen Police Department stated. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
kurv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In McAllen
McAllen police continue to investigate the circumstances around a 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Tuesday night. A motorcycle and an SUV collided on the 1500 block of South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road. The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police haven’t yet released the name of the victim.
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
KRGV
Man found with ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ Harlingen police say
A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds, the Harlingen Police Department stated. The investigation began when officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers located a man who had suffered...
KRGV
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
KRGV
Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say
Update Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.: Donna police executed a warrant Wednesday morning and arrested Roy Anthony Yanez without incident at his home at a trailer park in Donna, according to Sgt. Adrian Hooks. As part of a safety protocol, the Donna IDEA campus was temporarily put on lockdown as police executed the warrant. The lockdown was lifted after Yanez was in custody, Sgt. Hooks said. Yanez is expected to be arraigned on a criminal attempt kidnapping charge later Wednesday.
kurv.com
First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing
A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
