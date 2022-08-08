Read full article on original website
ray b
4d ago
So basically don't call for an ambulance since they already take forever to get to the emergency. Just throw your relive in the trunk and rush them to the emergency room.
4d ago
Maybe this will deter people from abusing the ambulance service to transport them to the hospital for non emergency conditions.
Basil Hayden
4d ago
Leon should be able to hire 10 more committee members,to over see the ambulance situation in the city.!!!!
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
Cleveland passes 'Pay to Stay' ordinance to protect renters from eviction
This week, Cleveland City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance designed to protect renters from being evicted for paying rent late or not being able to pay the entire amount.
UH Richmond Medical Center ceases emergency services for new patients
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fire Chief Marc Neumann provided City Council Tuesday (Aug. 9) with an update on the closing of UH Richmond Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road. Neumann said that on Aug. 7, UH stopped transferring patients into the Richmond Medical Center from other hospitals. On Aug. 8, all inpatients were transferred to other facilities.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
USPS Cleveland hiring for multiple positions, holding weekly job application workshops
Amid staff shortages nationwide that in some areas are causing frustrating service delays for customers, the Cleveland division of the United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions and offering free, weekly job application workshops at its Orange Avenue location. Positions available include city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants,...
Berea gets grant for Coe Lake treehouse, Parknoll Park upgrades
BEREA, Ohio -- A treehouse project at Coe Lake Park, as well as upgrades to Parknoll Park, will get a financial boost from a $590,000 grant recently awarded by Cuyahoga County Council. The money derives from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Grant Fund. Each county council representative was...
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor
Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
Stuff the Bus broadens reach to help more Berea Schools, Polaris students
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Last year’s Middleburg Heights Chamber of Commerce Stuff the Bus school supplies event was such a success that chamber members made it even bigger and better for 2022. A steady stream of cars proceeded through the rear parking lot at Fat Head’s Brewery Aug. 6....
Officials say Cuyahoga County can borrow another $2.3 billion. But what’s affordable, and who will pay for it?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County is $1.5 billion in debt and could soon be putting at least another $580 million on its credit card, but budget officials say the county can afford it — if taxpayers continue to pay the bill. The county’s line of credit was recently...
Shame on us for allowing Cuyahoga County to deny education to detained juveniles
Melissa Marini Svigelj and Meryl Johnson wrote an excellent commentary “Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention” published in The Plain Dealer on Aug. 7 about the state of juveniles housed at our controversial 10-year-old Juvenile Justice Center. Shame on us that we...
Cleveland schools treat students, families with “Tech Fest” and back-to-school bash ahead of the new school year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- With the academic school year right around the corner, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is doing all it can to help its students and their families play and learn with several events, including the 2022 Tech Fest and back-to-school bash. The free event will help students and their...
Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process
As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
Former Cleveland Public Power worker pleads to cybercrime
A former Cleveland Public Power worker has admitted to illegally installing devices on his coworkers' computers that recorded everything they typed. John Pelton, 55, of Avon Lake, is a former operator for the utility company. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempting to access a secure computer and obtain information and providing a false statements to a government official, according to a news release from the office of Michelle M. Baeppler, U.S. attorney for Ohio's Northern District federal court.
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
Looking to save on home repairs? Your labor is free; 2 Cleveland-area nonprofits offer great resources to help - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re broke, you learn how to fix things. When you have money, you pay a pro. That’s the wisdom my dad shared with me once, probably when my first car was leaking coolant and overheating. And I stubbornly thought changing the car’s thermostat would fix a much larger problem.
