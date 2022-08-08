ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager crypto products

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who has been quite active in the crypto ecosystem for the past year, is facing a class-action lawsuit over his promotions of the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. The Moskowitz Law Firm filed a civil suit in the United States District Court in Southern...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

‘United Nations’ of Blockchain to convene its annual member summit

The Blockchain Associations Forum, dubbed the “United Nations” of blockchain, is hosting its virtual second annual summit on Sept. 17 with the theme “cryptoassets, national policies and the future of global economy.” The summit will be chaired and hosted by The British Blockchain Association. Blockchain Associations...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Dubai’s top crypto event of the year, Crypto Fest 2022, slated for October

CryptoFest 2022 is a preeminent festival of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, the Metaverse, Web3, DeFi, mining, digital asset trading and GameFi projects. This meticulous effort by innovative organizers brings together erudite speakers, inventive projects, and enlightening sessions in a thought-provoking environment with unparalleled liberty for sponsors and attendees to connect with investors, businesses, presenters and potential partners to dash off the most profitable deals. Attendees will be given the chance to network with insightful leaders and cutting-edge exhibitors, ultimately leading them to expand their network and collect high-value knowledge worth millions of dollars. Meet crypto pathfinders, accomplished individuals, blockchain experts, DeFi and NFT masterminds together in the rare opportunity offered by this definitive event. The summit will bring together a diverse range of royals, diplomats, governments, crypto experts and specialists, entrepreneurs, tech leaders and investors from across the world. The fest is expecting more than 50 personalities in attendance as speakers and panelists, including:
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Is it foolish to expect a massive Ethereum price surge pre- and post-Merge?

Ether’s (ETH) impressive 85% gain in the past 30 days has surprised even the most bullish investors, and it makes the $800 range seen in mid-July seem like ages ago. Bulls now hope to turn $1,900 to support, but derivatives metrics tell a completely different story, and the data suggests that professional traders remain highly skeptical.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

3 signs Ethereum price is on track toward $2.5K by September

Ethereum’s native asset, Ether (ETH), has more than doubled in value since bottoming out at around $885 in June 2022. Now, it eyes a decisive move toward $2,500 in August per a slew of technical and fundamental indicators. Ethereum chain split means more tokens. A big part of Ether’s...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock Bitcoin fund launch sends BTC price toward $25K

Bitcoin (BTC) continued toward $25,000 on the Aug. 11 Wall Street open amid news that the world's largest asset manager had launched a BTC product. Silbert on BlackRock: “Here comes Wall Street" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it spiked to $24,921 on Bitstamp as...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: A Futurist take on crypto

You might not know it, but Canada is quietly becoming a major player in the blockchain and crypto scene: Ethereum has strong Canadian roots, Toronto-based 3iQ launched North America’s first physically-settled Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the percentage of active crypto holders in the country has increased steadily over the past two years.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

World-leading Web3 company Gala, spearheads a new era of entertainment with Gala Film

Gala is announcing a partnership with Stick Figure Productions to distribute Four Down on the Blockchain. Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. With this announcement, Gala Film also shared it would partner with Oscar-nominated and Emmy-Award-winning Stick Figure Productions to present Four Down, a feature-length documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor based on The New York Times best-seller Not Without Hope written by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

The Merge: Top 5 misconceptions about the anticipated Ethereum upgrade

The excitement around Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming upgrade, The Merge, which involves the merger of two blockchains — Mainnet Ethereum and Beacon Chain — has unknowingly spurred rumors across the community. Termed the most significant upgrade in the history of Ethereum, The Merge does indeed mark the end...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

ASIC chair troubled by sheer amount of ‘risk-taking’ crypto investors

The chief of Australia’s financial services regulator Joe Longo has raised the alarm over the sheer amount of people that invested in “unregulated, volatile” crypto assets during the pandemic. Longo, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) made the comments in a Thursday media release...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How do you pick your next NFT? Community responds

Since it may be a good time to buy nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as the floor prices are lower, a Reddit user asked the community what they look for when searching for the next NFTs to add to their collection. In a subreddit, the Redditor has gotten various answers from the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

UNCTAD takes aim at crypto in developing world in a series of critical policy briefs

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released a policy brief Wednesday on cryptocurrency. It is the third brief in a row the agency has dedicated to crypto. Together, they represent a detailed assessment of the risks crypto presents for developing economies and options for resolving those risks.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

MakerDAO should ‘seriously consider’ depegging DAI from USD — Founder

MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen has urged members of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to “seriously consider” preparing for the depeg of its Dai (DAI) stablecoin from the United States dollar. The founder’s comments came in light of the recently announced sanctions on crypto mixer Tornado Cash, noting to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Interlay launches trustless BTC stablecoin bridge on Polkadot

Interlay, a London-based blockchain firm, launched a Bitcoin (BTC)-based cross-chain bridge on Polkadot (DOT). Named interBTC (iBTC), the bridge allows the use of Bitcoin on non-native blockchains for decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-chain transfers and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), among others. interBTC operates as a BTC-backed stablecoin, secured by a decentralized network...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

FTX partners with Paradigm for 'one-click' futures spread trading

Paradigm has announced the launch of spreads trading in partnership with crypto exchange FTX. In a Friday blog post, Paradigm said under the FTX partnership users would be able to utilize “one-click” trading with “no leg risk” for the spread between spot, perpetuals and fixed maturity futures on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK) and Litecoin (LTC). FTX will provide “guaranteed atomic execution and clearing of both legs” for the trades.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Two firms sign MoU to help blockchain and Web3 go from strength to strength

Two organizations have established a new partnership in their quest to establish an even bigger presence across South East Asia. The memorandum of understanding between Morpheus Labs and PingCap was signed on July 28. Morpheus Labs, which is incorporated in Singapore, says its goal is to ensure everyone can succeed...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Brazilian payment app PicPay launches crypto exchange with Paxos

Major Brazilian payment application PicPay is moving into cryptocurrencies by integrating a crypto exchange service allowing users to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The firm officially announced on Wednesday that PicPay clients can now buy, sell and store two major cryptocurrencies, BTC or ETH, directly on its app. PicPay pointed out that its choice was due to the real use cases provided by these digital assets, including security and many other benefits. The firm stated:
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Uzbekistan blocks access to foreign crypto exchanges over unregistered trading

The government of Uzbekistan, which has previously made significant steps toward a moderate approach to crypto, announced Wednesday that it has restricted access to a number of large international crypto exchanges due to accusations of unlicensed activity. In a statement from Aug. 10, the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP)...
MARKETS

