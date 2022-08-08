I’ll bet you my HOUSE and all my vehicles and all my money against your $200 that Beto gets smashed by the Governor! Yeah, just what I thought! No takers! Beto is finally DONE! 👎
I heard this narrative for almost half a year already, but Beto is not even close to Abbott. Stop misleading people.
It’s a tragedy that Texans are unable to petition for state-wide referendums, because if SCOTUS really wanted to “return” the abortion decision to the “people”, then it’s the people who should be able to vote directly on the subject as opposed to a gerrymandered legislature. It would provoke a HUGE turn-out by younger voters who believe the “people” who should be deciding are the ones who are pregnant, in consultation with their doctors, and no one else.
