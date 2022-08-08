ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Caldwell hired as ECU cross country head coach

By Chip Welch, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNA4U_0h9MtCXD00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Billy Caldwell has been named head coach for the East Carolina cross country program, according to an announcement by Program Director Curt Kraft Monday. Caldwell will also serve as an assistant coach with the men’s and women’s track and field teams.

Caldwell arrives in Greenville following two seasons as an assistant coach at Robert Morris University.

“We are extremely excited about Billy Caldwell joining our track and field and cross country coaching staff,” Kraft said. I believe that Billy is a rising star in the coaching industry. It became very evident to me and the rest of the committee how excited and passionate Billy was about this position. One of our goals is to win an American Athletic Conference championship. Billy has indicated to me that he wants to win the AAC title or at worst finish in the top three on both sides. Billy brings in a lot of experience, both as an athlete and coach at a Power Five school. I know one thing for certain – if his coaching passion matches his competitiveness, Billy will take our cross country programs to the upper levels of the AAC. I know he is ready to hit the ground running. I am confident that Coach Caldwell will provide a significant boost in helping us achieve our team goals.”

During his time as an assistant coach with the Colonials, Caldwell developed and implemented training for student-athletes competing in events ranging from the 400-meter dash to the 10,000-meter while also assisting in the reinstatement of the men’s cross country program.

Caldwell was instrumental in the mentoring of former Colonial Martha Gardner (2017-21), who capped her career during the 2021 outdoor season by establishing a new RMU school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:12.61. That time occurred at the RMU Invitational at the P3R Track & Field Complex at the RMU Island Sports Center, which was the first home meet for the Colonials since 2014.

A 2018 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, Caldwell also earned a Master of Science degree in exercise science from Pitt in 2019. He was a student-athlete for the Panthers in both cross country and track & field, qualifying for the 2018 NCAA East Regional in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Caldwell also served as team captain at Pitt during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

“I am grateful for Coach Kraft and the athletic department providing me this opportunity at ECU,” Caldwell stated. The foundation of the program Is in place with quality coaches and student-athletes that clearly have big goals for the program. The student-athletes are just a couple of weeks away from attending practice so I will literally hit the ground running, focusing on providing a tremendous experience for them and making sure they have the training and tools to be successful at the conference and national levels. The American Athletic Conference is a tremendous league full of high-level student athletes for us to test our abilities. ECU is a phenomenal academic institution that allows the student-athletes to develop not only on the track but also life. I am very excited to get to work and chase some big goals!”

Caldwell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Pitt in 2018-19 and was also a volunteer assistant coach with the Panthers until joining the staff at RMU. While coaching at Pitt as a volunteer he tutored two 2019 All-Mid Atlantic regional performers and helped the Panthers posted their highest finish at the regionals since 2006 as Pitt finished sixth.

In addition to his duties at Pitt, Caldwell served as a strength coach intern for UPMC Sports Performance in the summer of 2019 and also worked at Faster Performance in 2018, designing personalized workouts and training athletes with a focus on linear acceleration, speed, agility and strength.

Caldwell, a native of Downingtown, Pa., owns a USATF Level 1 certification as well as a United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) technical coaching certification.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU men’s hoops nonconference schedule released

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Games against South Carolina and UNCW, as well as seven home contests, help comprise the 2022-23 East Carolina men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Friday by school officials. The Pirates are under the direction of first-year head coach Michael Schwartz. In addition to a neutral site showdown against the Gamecocks this season, the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU suits up for first full-pad practice

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After six practices, two in shorts and four more in shells, fourth-year head coach Mike Houston guided East Carolina through its first full-pad workout of the 2022 preseason camp Thursday morning at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. ECU also began its preparation efforts in earnest for the first of two scheduled scrimmages, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Area teams get one last scrimmage in before season starts

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a chance for one last look at scrimmage competition before the real thing starts next week. Tuesday’s high school football scrimmage roundup More high school football Most of the area’s high school football teams will in action this Friday as the start of the high school season kicks off. […]
TARBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Eppes Recreation Center to host Healthy Hoops basketball event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to hoop it up and pick up some healthy habits, too. On Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eppes Recreation Center is working with AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina to host the Healthy Hoops Basketball Showcase and Health Fair. The event will show attendees extensive basketball development and have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#Program#Robert Morris University#Aac#Colonials
WNCT

Pitt Co. named fourth in country for digital use

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is being recognized for its use of technology by placing fourth in the country for the top digital county. It’s an award given to counties that make information readily available through technology. County officials say they received the award for their use of an emergency services app called Pulse […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Softball World Series Day 5: Pitt Co. plays at 7 p.m.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 5 of the Little League Softball World Series is a catchup day after rain altered the schedule on Friday. Instead of two games played among the losers’ bracket teams, the two winners’ bracket games were slated to start first. Pitt County is in the losers’ bracket and will play at […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Five sites fail Swim Guide, rain could impact next report

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, but recent rain could be impacting water quality at other locations. “If there’s a hard rain in the 24 hours between when we take our samples and when get results, our results may not […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

PCC employees participate in active shooter training

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College employees used the lull between semesters this week to learn about effectively responding to violent critical incidents.    The potentially lifesaving training took place on campus Monday and Tuesday and was led by Navigate360 instructors George Hunter and John Gilbert Jr. The central theme of their instruction was getting […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

The Angie Q Podcast: The power of networking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this episode of The Angie Q Podcast, “The Power of Networking” we’re giving you top tips and practices to master the skills of networking. Whether you’re trying to grow your career or expanding your network in a particular industry, networking is a skill that will open many doors. Networking doesn’t […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Kayaking the Jones County waterways

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Emerge Gallery to hold Student Art Exhibition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We have a lot of art talent in our K-12 grades here in Pitt County. On Friday, the Emerge Gallery and Art Center will showcase its annual Pitt County Schools from K-12 Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition lasts until August 25. The exhibition will display various talents in artwork made by […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Museum of Art to hold an online raffle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Museum of Art will be holding an online event called the Golden Ticket Jackpot in order to support the museum. Citizens can enter a chance to win the fundraiser by buying a ticket. The Golden Jackpot Raffle Fundraiser has tickets (1 for $50 or 5 for $200) so people […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy