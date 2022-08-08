ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Old Baker Road and Spur Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a crash occurred on Old Baker Road and Spur Lane Wednesday (August 10) evening. The collision happened around 5:22 p.m. and Zachary Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the latest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Harding Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say it was around 7:12 p.m., Wednesday (August 10) when a collision occurred on South I-110 at Harding Boulevard. As a result of the crash, there may be area traffic delays. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene and drivers should use...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Wednesday (August 10) afternoon crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive near Veterans Drive and Fraternity Lane. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com

Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
brproud.com

Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigate indecent exposure reports made near LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating several reports of people behaving inappropriately near the LSU lakes area. On the Nextdoor app, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department posted that a man was allegedly exposing himself and another person grabbing a walker’s backside in the past month near Stanford Avenue, South Lakeshore Drive, and East Lakeshore Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Airline Highway armed robbery suspect stopped by officers Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officers stopped a suspect accused of an armed robbery on Airline Highway Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to an armed robbery in the 9600 block of Airline Highway at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect was later stopped by officers on Mississippi Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy