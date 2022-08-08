Tennessee defense looks to bring reinvigorated pass rush

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the expected strengths of the Tennessee defense this season is the pass rush on the edge. Byron Young and Tyler Baron are returning so the Vols have plenty of high end experience at the position.

Defensive line coach Rodney Garner has challenged Baron to pay attention to the small things. He feels Baron has bought into the coaching and he’s been more consistent, which has the Knox Catholic grad primed for a breakout season.

“If you’re going to be a true edge rusher, you can’t put two hands on the tackle. He’s got to learn to rush with one hand, be able to flip his hips and be able to turn the corner,” said Garner. “He’s got to work on the little things to get better and take his game to the next level.”

Byron Young led the team last year with 5 and a half sacks.. in the off-season he worked on the mental part of his game.. and Garner says he sees a difference in young through the first week of fall camp

“His football IQ has improved tremendously from where he was last year at this time,” said Garner. “He continues to move the needle in that direction and then I just think understanding the nuances of football.

Garner feels the defensive line as a whole needs to get comfortable being uncomfortable.

“Nobody came to Tennessee to go 7-6,” Garner said.

