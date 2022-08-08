Read full article on original website
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
KFDM-TV
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
kogt.com
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
Port Arthur News
Father speaks on bond reduction for suspect in daughter’s death; “I had so much anger”
Not long before her death in 2021, Madison Martinez posted on social media saying if for some reason she were ever killed, she’d come back just to apologize. “Why she wrote that, I’ll never know,” said her father, David Martinez. “My daughter was wonderful. She was the sweetest little thing and wouldn’t hurt a flea.”
Orange Leader
TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
Port Arthur News
City employee recognized by state organization for work in public service
A longtime City of Port Arthur recently was recognized in Houston for work in public service, particularly that for the 2020 Census. Cheryl Gibbs, the public information officer for the City of Port Arthur, was recognized July 30 at the PoliChic Engagement Fund Bravery Brunch in Houston. Gibbs was one...
Orange Leader
Authorities trying to determine cause of blaze that destroyed home of Earl Thomas
A Thursday fire destroyed the home of former NFL player and Orange native Earl Thomas. The cause is under investigation, authorities said. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at the home in the 1600 block of Bear Path Drive. Little Cypress Fire and...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont man gets 27.5 years for 2020 hit-and-run death of bicyclist
McKnight told police he thought he hit a grey garbage can. Prosecutor Smith said McKnight lives in Beaumont and knew that Beaumont garbage cans are blue.
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle
Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
