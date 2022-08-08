ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX
12NewsNow

All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
KFDM-TV

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Accident On Texas Ave. In BC

Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison

A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
kogt.com

Do You Recognize This Thief?

On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

