3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener
Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night...
2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Saturday?
The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With eight games slated for Saturday, here’s...
Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group
New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions. During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.
How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement
One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers claim Hamilcar Rashed off waivers
The Steelers found themselves in need of a healthy defensive player this week and they addressed it on the waiver wire. Wednesday’s NFL transaction report shows that the Steelers claimed defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed. He was cut by the Jets on Tuesday. Rashed signed with the Jets after going...
Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold were both in command
The first game action of the Panthers’ quarterback competition is in the books and head coach Matt Rhule said he liked what he saw from both of the participants. Baker Mayfield started the game and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards while leading the team to a field goal to open the game. Sam Darnold checked in after the defense forced a fumble and threw a touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. He remained in the game for another series and went 2-of-3 for 16 yards overall.
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
John Harbaugh “very confident” Lamar Jackson’s deal “will get done when it gets done”
Lamar Jackson made clear Saturday that he will cut off negotiations with the Ravens on a long-term deal once Week 1 arrives. That is 22 days from today. So will they or won’t they?. It’s unknown how negotiations are going with the quarterback representing himself in talks, and he...
Michael Thomas won’t play for Saints Saturday
Wide receiver Michael Thomas’ return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Thomas did not travel to Houston with the team for Saturday’s preseason opener. Thomas missed all of last season with a foot injury, but has been practicing fully for the last week.
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener. Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. But...
Cardinals coach defends Shanahan over strange 'Shanahat' ban
A movement has begun for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and his famous “Shanahat” after he openly discussed his “beef” with the NFL over a peculiar rule that impacts what hats he is able to wear on the sideline. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury made it very...
Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger
SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium. Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay...
Raiders sign Nate Brooks
After he was released by the Cardinals earlier this week, defensive back Nate Brooks has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Brooks to a one-year deal. Brooks has appeared in four career games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one...
All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty
If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game
Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
