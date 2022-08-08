The first game action of the Panthers’ quarterback competition is in the books and head coach Matt Rhule said he liked what he saw from both of the participants. Baker Mayfield started the game and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards while leading the team to a field goal to open the game. Sam Darnold checked in after the defense forced a fumble and threw a touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. He remained in the game for another series and went 2-of-3 for 16 yards overall.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO