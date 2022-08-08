ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andrew Whitworth will be in the booth for Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Andrew Whitworth retired as a member of the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, but he’s remained close to the team. With the Rams set to begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming weekend, Whitworth will be joining the booth alongside NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

Siciliano and Kimes have called preseason games for the Rams in previous years, however, Whitworth will be making his booth debut on Saturday. The retired offensive lineman will unquestionably be able to give some interesting insight into the team he spent the final five years of his career with.

When the Rams opened training camp, Whitworth appeared, seemingly putting his coaching hat on to aid the younger guys in the trenches and reconnect with some of his former teammates. Besides the recent news of Whitworth helping call the Rams’ preseason opener versus the Chargers, Whitworth will also be joining Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football crew this season.

Following Whitworth’s retirement announcement, the All-Pro offensive tackle made it clear that he wanted to remain involved with football after his playing career. And luckily for us, he’ll get a chance to show off his commentating chops for the Rams this weekend.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Levi’s Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 13-4 year as they look to make another run in the playoffs this year, meanwhile the 49ers went 10-7 and will give the reigns to Trey Lance to help them get further this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera talks the plan for all three quarterbacks in preseason opener

The Washington Commanders finally play a game on Saturday. It’s the preseason opener when the Carolina Panthers come to FedEx Field. Washington quarterback Carson Wentz makes his debut in the burgundy and gold, and fans are excited to see Wentz during a game. The narrative surrounding Wentz this summer is he can’t hit the broad side of a barn. Like anything, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. There have been accuracy issues this summer, but Wentz has also made his share of impressive throws.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Husker impresses in first preseason game

Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens made his preseason debut last night, and according to the early reports, he made one heck of a first impression. The former Husker saw his first action in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New York Jets on Friday night. Jurgens had a Nebraska career that culminated in being named Third-Team All-Big Ten (2021, Coaches) as well as a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List (2021). Following his career in Lincoln, he was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, number 51 overall. Jurgens made his debut with the 1st team offensive line due to the injury of 4x First-team All-Pro Jason Kelce. Pro Football Focus ranked him number one among the Eagles’ offensive line with 21 pass-blocking snaps, zero sacks allowed, and one total pressure allowed. He also earned a team-high 86.0 run-blocking grade on the first review of the game tape. Below is a recap of some of the social media reactions from Friday’s game. https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1558256963431157762https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1558248334451789826https://twitter.com/JeffKerrCBS/status/1558257958764650496https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1558247923661635586https://twitter.com/WordOnTheBirds/status/1558241561066049539https://twitter.com/Luke_StansNFL/status/1558254520345452544https://twitter.com/Robert_Foulkrod/status/1558256797802184704https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1558449542852497413https://twitter.com/Philly__Nation/status/1558253386193051651https://twitter.com/DiBiaseLOE/status/1558251937929506816Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
