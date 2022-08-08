Andrew Whitworth will be in the booth for Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

Andrew Whitworth retired as a member of the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, but he’s remained close to the team. With the Rams set to begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming weekend, Whitworth will be joining the booth alongside NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

Siciliano and Kimes have called preseason games for the Rams in previous years, however, Whitworth will be making his booth debut on Saturday. The retired offensive lineman will unquestionably be able to give some interesting insight into the team he spent the final five years of his career with.

When the Rams opened training camp, Whitworth appeared, seemingly putting his coaching hat on to aid the younger guys in the trenches and reconnect with some of his former teammates. Besides the recent news of Whitworth helping call the Rams’ preseason opener versus the Chargers, Whitworth will also be joining Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football crew this season.

Following Whitworth’s retirement announcement, the All-Pro offensive tackle made it clear that he wanted to remain involved with football after his playing career. And luckily for us, he’ll get a chance to show off his commentating chops for the Rams this weekend.