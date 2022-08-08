Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
wwnytv.com
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for Wardsboro murder
WARDSBORO — Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection with a death investigation in Wardsboro. The victim is identified as Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom’s death was multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportdispatch.com
Driver injured after vehicle found submerged in New Haven swamp
NEW HAVEN — A 39-year-old man from Vergennes was injured during a single-vehicle crash in New Haven early this morning. Authorities were notified of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction.
newportdispatch.com
Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser involved in rollover crash
DUMMERSTON —A Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash today. The incident took place at the intersection of Upper Dummerston Road and Route 30 in Dummerston. Deputy Justin Abualjadail was responding to a motor vehicle crash when he lost control of the vehicle and...
Wardsboro woman pleads not guilty to murdering acquaintance
Cara Rodrigues was arraigned Wednesday after a woman she knew was found dead this week from more than 100 “sharp force injuries,” according to state police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wardsboro woman pleads not guilty to murdering acquaintance.
WCAX
Claremont woman dies following collision with propane truck
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has died after colliding with a propane truck Friday morning. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line. Police say the 63-year-old, who has not been identified, collided with the truck. Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing couple
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert Friday night for two missing vulnerable adults. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman
WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manchesterinklink.com
Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
WMUR.com
1 killed in crash that shut down Route 12 in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A person was killed in a crash Friday that shut down Route 12 in Westmoreland. State police said Route 12 was closed from Aldrich Road to Goodrum Cross Road because of the crash. One person was killed, but no other details were immediately available. A detour...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in ICE custody, faces deportation
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A truck driver who is a citizen of the Ukraine has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and now faces deportation, just one day after he was acquitted of all charges in connection with a crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, an official said.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
NECN
Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation
A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
Springfield man wanted in connection with Vermont murder turns himself in to police
The Springfield man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday.
Wallingford man cited to court for alleged beating
A Wallingford man has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court after he allegedly assaulted a family or household member, causing them a great deal of pain, police said Sunday.
Comments / 5