Brooklyn, NY

BREAKING REPORT: Details Of Kevin Durant's Meeting With Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Shams Charania of The Athletic, reported details of the meeting between Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported details of the meeting between Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai.

Charania : "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: " Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

It's been over a month and Durant still remains on the Nets.

Via Charania's report: "Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said."

Durant averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field last season, and he also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

Charania also added: "Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first season of that extension. The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."

The Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion and he won the 2014 NBA MVP Award.

He has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.

In the two seasons that he has played for Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series.

In addition to Durant, the Nets also have All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the roster.

Therefore, they could still have a very good team next season even if they trade the 12-time NBA All-Star.

He will likely command a massive haul in a trade, and they could either trade Simmons and Irving, or build around the two of them.

Comments / 34

dotthis71
4d ago

I would certainly trade him. Too many player think they can decide coaches and management.

Reply(9)
15
Marc Ingram
4d ago

I would trade him... you knew Nash didn't have any experience before you and Kyrie got him hired. I knew that was a bad move. Should have went hard for Mark Jackson

Reply
4
Dennis Thompson
4d ago

no we don't want him "Celtics " leave him where he is! if he don't play NO PAY...we have a good cord of young players... he's nothing but trouble...

Reply
2
 

