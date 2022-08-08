Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today that Attorney General William Tong has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut affirming that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will recognize full and unconditional pardons granted by the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles in cases involving noncitizens:

