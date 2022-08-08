ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Governor Lamont Statement on Settlement With the Federal Government Affirming the Legitimacy of Connecticut Pardons

Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today that Attorney General William Tong has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut affirming that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will recognize full and unconditional pardons granted by the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles in cases involving noncitizens:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lamont Highlights Expansion of Food Assistance Programs To Increase Access to Locally Grown Food at Connecticut Farmers Markets

Governor Ned Lamont today visited the Middletown Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and highlight the recent expansion of the state’s food assistance programs to provide increased access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets in Connecticut. National Farmers Market Week, which runs this year from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shop LOCAL and Tax Free in Redding August 21 - August 27

2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27. This year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday and includes clothing and footwear costing less than $100.
REDDING, CT
Newtown Arts Festival September 16 - 18, 2022

Our three-day outdoor art event focuses on bringing the community together to enjoy local talent in art, dance, music and food. The Festival showcases all forms of creative expression. We offer something for everyone with food, live performance and family areas that offer activities all weekend. “The festival was organized...
NEWTOWN, CT
CT Electric Car Owners Are Charged Up For New Cash Rebates

Connecticut electric vehicle (EV) owners who have already benefitted from a recent surge in state incentives may soon qualify for even more savings. The new Inflation Reduction Act seeks to lower EV operating costs long term by reducing the cost of electricity. But before you jump into the driver's seat, Ed Ingalls, owner of CT Electric Car in Newington, maps out a plan to purchase and protect your new investment.
NEWINGTON, CT

