Republican PAC launches ads targeting UGA football icon Herschel Walker in US Senate race

By Dave Williams
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Fellow Republicans are going after GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

A political action committee started by Republicans opposed to former President Donald Trump launched a $1 million ad campaign Monday targeting the former University of Georgia football great.

The 30-second ad funded by the Republican Accountability PAC features Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, describing how Walker tried to choke her and held a gun to her head.

“Character matters,” the ad concludes.

Allegations of domestic violence committed by Walker have been campaign fodder since he entered the race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock nearly a year ago.

Walker addressed the allegations last December, telling Axios he is accountable for everything he has ever done and speaking frankly about his past mental health struggles.

Border Patrol for Herschel:Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker scores backing of Border Patrol group

Herschel in Athens:U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during livestock auction at Athens cattle barn

The ad targeting Walker is part of a $10 million campaign by the Republican Accountability PAC aimed at GOP candidates supported by Trump in several battleground states. That includes Pennsylvania, where the group is running ads targeting Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

The anti-Walker ad will air on MSNBC, FOX, and CNN in the Atlanta market as well as major TV stations across Georgia.

“Herschel Walker might have been a great football player, but he clearly doesn’t deserve to be a senator,” said Sarah Longwell, the PAC’s treasurer.

The Walker campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ad.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

