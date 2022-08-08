Aggies Ranked Top 10 in Preseason USA Coaches Poll

The Aggies are at the forefront of the national title conversation.

Preseason rankings do not always provide the best forecasts for a team's season, but with the start of college football right around the corner, they add to the anticipation of the season kicking off.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Monday, and the Texas A&M Aggies secured a spot in the Top 25 for the fourth year in a row.

Not only that, but it is the second year in a row they have received a top-10 preseason ranking from the coaches.

The Aggies are ranked No. 7 in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Top 25, and were rated as the No. 6 team in 2021, No. 13 in 2020, No. 11 in 2019.

Texas A&M is one of six teams from the Southeastern Conference that were ranked, alongside The Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 21), and Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 23) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 24).

The college football coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season with the help of a panel of 65 randomly selected coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

You can view the full poll below:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

