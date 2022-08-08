ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Township, MI

Girl, 16, killed in Georgetown Township crash

By Charlsie Dewey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash on Monday in Georgetown Township on a portion of Bauer Road between 40th Avenue and 36th Avenue, according to authorities.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported that the young woman was traveling westbound in her car when it left the roadway and entered a ditch on the north side of Bauer Road. The vehicle then struck a driveway and culvert where the vehicle went airborne and flipped several times.

Authorities say they do not know what caused the vehicle to leave the road initially.

The sheriff’s office has not released the girl’s name but did report that she was from Hudsonville.

The crash is under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

