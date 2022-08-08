ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgWuB_0h9Mrs5x00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.

There is still quite a bit of variation across the state. Drivers in College Station are paying the most at the pump: an average of $3.80 a gallon.

Meanwhile, drivers in the Rio Grande Valley are enjoying the cheapest gas in the state. Both the Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen metro areas are averaging $3.25 a gallon as of Monday.

A year ago, El Paso had the most expensive gas, at $3.22 a gallon. At that time, Texas drivers were paying an average of $2.84.

According to AAA, there are several factors that explain why some cities see higher gas prices. Individual retailers set their own prices, so local supply and demand can cause prices to change more quickly in some parts of the state compared to others. Distribution costs can also factor in.

While prices are still higher than this time last year — by an average of 72 cents across the state — Texas has seen considerable improvement since record highs seen in June.

The state average peaked at $4.70 on June 15. Since then, prices have dropped by $1.14 to an average of $3.56.

The map below shows how prices have dropped since the June records. The darker the blue, the more cost savings that metro has seen.

Prices have decreased the most in the Sherman-Denison metro, north of Dallas. Prices there have dropped by $1.48 from a record high of $4.82 on June 16.

In Austin, prices are down $1.11 since a record of $4.70 on June 14. Drivers here are now paying $3.59 a gallon on average.

Prices in Midland have decreased the least — down 78 cents since the peak — but the metro didn’t see prices quite as high as elsewhere. The peak in Midland was $4.52 on June 11.

The statewide average of $3.56 means Texas now has the cheapest gas in the nation .

Across the country, 23 other states now have averages below $4 a gallon.

Only Hawaii and California remain above $5 a gallon, at $5.42 and $5.45 respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 54

AP_001353.c2812b69945c4ac096839d17ec5f6d15.1908
4d ago

Still more than when President Trump was in office. The Democrats can’t say they lowered fuel prices

Reply(10)
22
Sissy Parker
4d ago

Well, food prices haven't gone down!! Thought that was a result of fuel cost to transport. You can bet that it won't change.

Reply
2
Related
KWTX

Texas gas prices lowest in the nation under $4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas gas prices are now the lowest in the nation, according to AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel while the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.99. Of the major...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcallen, TX
Traffic
State
California State
City
College Station, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
College Station, TX
Traffic
City
Harlingen, TX
Brownsville, TX
Traffic
City
Austin, TX
City
Midland, TX
State
Hawaii State
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Unleaded Gas
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy