Bergen County, NJ

Two Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Oradell Mini Market Deli. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets splitting the $546,934 jackpot were sold in North Jersey.

Each ticket from the Sunday, Aug. 7 drawing is good for $273,467.

The winning numbers were: 02, 03, 13, 15, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Oradell Mini Market Deli, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell; and,
  • Hudson County: 7-Eleven #34182, 6004 Bergenline Ave., West New York.

