FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the Big Ten will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to exceed their totals, but he believes the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO