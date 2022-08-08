ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting

"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games

The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Top-30 guard Wesley Yates announces top schools

Beaumont (Texas) United four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates is one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Yates tells On3 he has trimmed his nearly 25 scholarships down to nine: Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas, and Washington. Yates has officially visited...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

JD PicKell: Predicting every game on Nebraska's 2022 schedule

There’s no hotter seat in the country than the one Scott Frost occupies in Lincoln, Nebraska after a 3-win finish in 2021. Luckily, the Cornhuskers’ 2022 schedule opens up with several opportunities for decisive wins, which could snowball into more success later in the year. On3’s JD PicKell...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Can Minnesota win the Big Ten West? Will Michigan & Penn State underachieve | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the Big Ten will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to exceed their totals, but he believes the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

NIT headed to Las Vegas in 2023, Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024. The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
