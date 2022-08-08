Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish
Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting
"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
College football rankings: AP Top 25 voter snubs Clemson from top 10
Clemson had a down year last season, but that hasn't kept the school from starting near the top of most preseason top 25 college football rankings. That is, except for one voter who cast his ballot in the first AP Top 25 poll. Brett McMurphy of Action Network released his preseason ballot, ...
2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Preview Series: Top Ten Shooting Guards
Our last top ten is the shooting guard position. The best ten shooting guards (some are combo guards and others are straight wings) in the Big Ten. There are a ton of new names here and some names that are expected to break out! Here is our list. One. Jalen...
Top-30 guard Wesley Yates announces top schools
Beaumont (Texas) United four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates is one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Yates tells On3 he has trimmed his nearly 25 scholarships down to nine: Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas, and Washington. Yates has officially visited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JD PicKell: Predicting every game on Nebraska's 2022 schedule
There’s no hotter seat in the country than the one Scott Frost occupies in Lincoln, Nebraska after a 3-win finish in 2021. Luckily, the Cornhuskers’ 2022 schedule opens up with several opportunities for decisive wins, which could snowball into more success later in the year. On3’s JD PicKell...
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Best teams in college football before Week 1
The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College
NFL・
FOX Sports
Can Minnesota win the Big Ten West? Will Michigan & Penn State underachieve | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the Big Ten will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to exceed their totals, but he believes the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
Recruit watching — UA Next Elite 32 practice and scrimmage
CHICAGO — Five-star class of 2024 center Derik Queen headlined the list of several Indiana basketball recruiting prospects with IU scholarship offers in action during the scrimmage day for UA Next Elite 32 event.
thecomeback.com
Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
NBC Sports
NIT headed to Las Vegas in 2023, Indianapolis in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024. The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with...
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Iowa
Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes and picking an early final score for Michigan Wolverines football's fifth game of the season (Oct. 1 in Iowa City).
Coach TV: Tom Allen speaks to media after week two of fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana football head coach Tom Allen had to say Friday following IU's first scrimmage of fall practice.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0