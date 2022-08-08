GUIDE: The 182nd Erie County Fair returns this week

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gates at the 182nd Erie County Fair will open on Wednesday. Here’s your guide to all the excitement.

News 4 will be broadcasting live every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Avenue of Flags.

Hours and Admission

Every day from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21 gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Adult tickets can be purchased online at ECFair.org for $13.50 or at the gate via credit card only for $15. Children age 12 and under are free. Parking at the fair is also free and the parking lots open at 10 a.m. Parking is available in the six lots attached to the grounds as well as the two lots across McKinley Parkway.

Special Days

August 10 admission is free with a donation of 4 or more cans to Feedmore WNY.

admission is free with a donation of 4 or more cans to Feedmore WNY. August 12 is Firefighters Day admission is free for Firefighters and Auxiliary members and you can reserve your ticket for the day online although you will have to present your ticket and proper ID at the gate. Firefighters and auxiliary members will receive a $10 voucher for food, drinks, or rides, to use On August 12.

is Firefighters Day admission is free for Firefighters and Auxiliary members and you can reserve your ticket for the day online although you will have to present your ticket and proper ID at the gate. Firefighters and auxiliary members will receive a $10 voucher for food, drinks, or rides, to use On August 12. August 14 Admission is free for Veterans, Active Military, and Auxiliary Members however, you can reserve your ticket for the day online. You will have to present your ticket and proper ID at the gate. Active military, veterans & Auxiliary members will also receive a $10 voucher valid for food, drinks, or rides on Sunday, August 14.

COVID Guidelines

Vaccination and face coverings will not be required but the Erie County Fair is asking guests to exercise personal responsibility. There will be hand washing and sanitizing stations placed throughout the grounds. Commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized frequently.

Food

Guests can download and print food coupons online at ECFair.org. Taste of the Fair is on Monday, August 15 there will be more than 100 vendors offering tastes of select menu items for just $2.00. The menu can be found here or on the Erie County Fair App.

There will be voting to decide the best new food at the fair from 3 different categories entrees, sweets & treats, and healthy options. Voting takes place from August 10 to 17.

Agriculture and Livestock

There will be a livestock auction on Saturday, August 20 at 3 p.m. to support local 4-H members and FFA while purchasing high-quality locally raised meats. A full livestock schedule can be found online.

Entertainment

There will be free entertainment including Gary the Silent Clown, Strolling Piano, the Mobile Glass Blowing Studio, and Ultimate Stunt Circus. There will be music entertainment by Hit N Run, Dave & Cyn, Nelly, and Riley Green. A full list of live entertainment is available on the Erie County Fair website.

Attractions

Guests can use Fun Cards to purchase ride credits. Each ride is approximately 6-12 credits and credits are $0.50 each. Fun Cards work like gift cards and are reloadable and shareable by the whole family. There are also Weekday One Price Ride Day Wristbands that are valid Monday through Friday for $30. Both can be purchased online here or at the Erie County Fair.

For more information regarding the Erie County State Fair, you can visit their website ECFair.org or download their free Erie Fairgrounds app.