ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

GUIDE: The 182nd Erie County Fair returns this week

By Riley Fay
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWuEN_0h9Mr0xK00

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gates at the 182nd Erie County Fair will open on Wednesday. Here’s your guide to all the excitement.

News 4 will be broadcasting live every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Avenue of Flags.

Hours and Admission

Every day from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21 gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Adult tickets can be purchased online at ECFair.org for $13.50 or at the gate via credit card only for $15. Children age 12 and under are free. Parking at the fair is also free and the parking lots open at 10 a.m. Parking is available in the six lots attached to the grounds as well as the two lots across McKinley Parkway.

Special Days

  • August 10 admission is free with a donation of 4 or more cans to Feedmore WNY.
  • August 12 is Firefighters Day admission is free for Firefighters and Auxiliary members and you can reserve your ticket for the day online although you will have to present your ticket and proper ID at the gate. Firefighters and auxiliary members will receive a $10 voucher for food, drinks, or rides, to use On August 12.
  • August 14 Admission is free for Veterans, Active Military, and Auxiliary Members however, you can reserve your ticket for the day online. You will have to present your ticket and proper ID at the gate. Active military, veterans & Auxiliary members will also receive a $10 voucher valid for food, drinks, or rides on Sunday, August 14.

COVID Guidelines

Vaccination and face coverings will not be required but the Erie County Fair is asking guests to exercise personal responsibility. There will be hand washing and sanitizing stations placed throughout the grounds. Commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized frequently.

Food

Guests can download and print food coupons online at ECFair.org. Taste of the Fair is on Monday, August 15 there will be more than 100 vendors offering tastes of select menu items for just $2.00. The menu can be found here or on the Erie County Fair App.

There will be voting to decide the best new food at the fair from 3 different categories entrees, sweets & treats, and healthy options. Voting takes place from August 10 to 17.

Agriculture and Livestock

There will be a livestock auction on Saturday, August 20 at 3 p.m. to support local 4-H members and FFA while purchasing high-quality locally raised meats. A full livestock schedule can be found online.

Entertainment

There will be free entertainment including Gary the Silent Clown, Strolling Piano, the Mobile Glass Blowing Studio, and Ultimate Stunt Circus. There will be music entertainment by Hit N Run, Dave & Cyn, Nelly, and Riley Green. A full list of live entertainment is available on the Erie County Fair website.

Attractions

Guests can use Fun Cards to purchase ride credits. Each ride is approximately 6-12 credits and credits are $0.50 each. Fun Cards work like gift cards and are reloadable and shareable by the whole family. There are also Weekday One Price Ride Day Wristbands that are valid Monday through Friday for $30. Both can be purchased online here or at the Erie County Fair.

For more information regarding the Erie County State Fair, you can visit their website ECFair.org or download their free Erie Fairgrounds app.

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

‘ALL ABOARD!’ USS The Sullivans welcomes tours again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Welcome to the season. Whether it’s the Buffalo Bills or it’s the Buffalo Naval Park, we’re going to be open for business tomorrow.” President and CEO of Buffalo’s Naval Park Paul Marzello is excited to bring visitors back on board of the U.S.S. The Sullivans this Saturday. Exactly four months from […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
Power 93.7 WBLK

Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie County Fair#Auction#State Fair#Livestock#Veterans Auxiliary
WIVB

New Lewiston business energizes community

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
2 On Your Side

Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
ALLEGANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY Woodturners fundraise for Make-A-Wish at Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s Good News With Gabby : How you can give back at The Erie County Fair by shopping! The WNY Woodturners and scrollers raised more than $30,000 for Make-A-Wish Western New York, last year. They hope to raise even more at the fair this year. They are selling wooden […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy