Tulsa, OK

Gothic Cheese
4d ago

They just want free money. The majority of people didn’t even participate in those horrible crimes so why should our taxpayer money go to these individuals?

Jami Cannell-Chavarria
5d ago

As it should be! The thought that descendants getting reparations is absurd. The survivors deserve it (which means their families will probably end up with it anyway), but suing the city because they were related so someone doesn’t make sense. I think the important thing is they had to acknowledge what happened. From my understanding some still denied it until now. Now they have found evidence and have to admit the atrocities that happened to these innocent people.

Guest
4d ago

Here we go again!!!! Most of the time it’s u black people more then us, and u all do more bad things then any other people I know!!! Plus u have two or three holidays and we white People share all the other holidays with us!!! I wasn’t here when the RIOT Started over a 100 years!!! Just Speaking My Freedom Of Speech 🎤!!!

Black Enterprise

Historic Court Ruling: Last Living Survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Entitled to Prove Public Nuisance

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and a team of civil rights lawyers announced that Tulsa County Judge Caroline Wall released her 13-page order late on Aug. 3 denying the defendants’ efforts to entirely dismiss plaintiffs’ claim that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance under Oklahoma law and finding that plaintiffs 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis are entitled to proceed to discovery and prove that the Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance that continues to impact Black Tulsans today, according to a press release.
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
Complex

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
The Independent

Texas Gov Greg Abbott appoints officer charged with excessive force in George Floyd protests to state police council

Texas governor Greg Abbott has appointed an Austin policeman to a statewide police standards commission, despite the officer being part of a group of 19 officials indicted for using excessive force during the 2020 George Floyd protests.On Friday, Mr Abbott praised the appointment of officer Justin Berry, writing in a statement “that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.”The Independent has contacted the governor’s office for comment.In February, Officer Berry and 18 other Austin-based police were indicted for using aggressive riot control tactics on 10 demonstrators who took part...
allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
MSNBC

Alex Jones explains plan to stiff Sandy Hook families he defamed

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has already been found liable in multiple defamation cases for spreading lies about families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. A trial kicked off last week in Texas to determine how much he will have to pay plaintiffs in one of the cases.
