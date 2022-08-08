• Tamaqua police charged Randy Minium, 56, of Tamaqua, with disorderly conduct after he threatened a crew member from the Penn Mahoning Ambulance on Aug. 6. Police said they received a call from the victim, who was dispatched to the 200 block of Bowe Street at 12:15 p.m. for an emergency call. She knocked on the front door, and Minium began screaming at her. Police said he threatened her with his dogs and said he would steal the ambulance. He also threw a ball of paper at her, police said.

