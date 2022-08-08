Read full article on original website
National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said a member of the National Guard was charged on August 10 for allegedly sexually assaulting another member. Officials said Alejandro Velazco, a member of the 109th Field Artillery in Kingston, sexually assaulted another guardsman on the night of December 11, 2021. According to investigators, Velazco went […]
Times News
Three charged in grandparents scams
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem announce the arrest of three people who were involved in two separate “grandparents scams.”. On July 27, at approximately 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court, East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old homeowner reported she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as her grandson who was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. Another man, identifying as the grandson’s attorney, spoke on the phone and requested $6,500 cash from the homeowner.
Husband faces assault charges after being shot
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
Man sentenced in deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Two witnesses speak on Hazle Twp. shooting
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a deadly officer involved shooting near Hazleton Wednesday. State Police identified the man shot and killed by police as 23-year-old Jordan Charles Urenovitch from Hazle Township. We learned just how dangerous the situation was inside the auto service garage here on North Church Street. Eyewitness […]
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly pulling young girl into his apartment
Lewisburg, Pa. — A 7-year-old girl in Lewisburg was visibly shaken after a man at her apartment complex attempted to pull her into his apartment on July 28. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was charged with a felony of kidnapping after Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from Twin Oak Apartments at 735 Buffalo Road. Police say that when they arrived Washington was standing on the balcony of his...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Times News
Tamaqua police log
• Tamaqua police charged Randy Minium, 56, of Tamaqua, with disorderly conduct after he threatened a crew member from the Penn Mahoning Ambulance on Aug. 6. Police said they received a call from the victim, who was dispatched to the 200 block of Bowe Street at 12:15 p.m. for an emergency call. She knocked on the front door, and Minium began screaming at her. Police said he threatened her with his dogs and said he would steal the ambulance. He also threw a ball of paper at her, police said.
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Monroe County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 along Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township. Troopers said Mark D. Haydt, 56, of Kunkletown, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed into and through a garage/storage building located off the right side of the road.
Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wayne County Coroner’s Office announced the death of a motorcyclist involved in a vehicle crash on State Route 670 on Thursday. Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell, told Eyewitness News that Gabriel Wagner, 32, was involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Elm Place in Honesdale. Investigators said Wagner […]
Times News
Monroe prison’s treatment programs fully staffed
The Monroe County Correctional Facility is fully staffed for providing addiction and mental health treatment for the first time in months. Lea Baylor, the director of treatment, said this week, “We are now fully staffed, and we’re holding steady on outlay programs.”. The prison is developing a community...
