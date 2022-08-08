Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
NECN
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Help the DEM by reporting wildlife sightings
Have you seen any wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, or amphibians lately? Environmental officials want to hear from you.
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach
(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
NECN
Provincetown Sewer System Restored; Officials to Monitor Overnight
The central vacuum sewer system in downtown Provincetown has been restored for its residents after town leaders announced a sewer emergency on Thursday, but restaurants and businesses have been asked to wait until at least Saturday morning to reopen. Finding a restaurant -- or even a bathroom -- on Provincetown's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
NECN
2 Planes Collide at Low Speed at Logan Airport
Photos taken at Logan International Airport appear to show damage to the wing of a plane that was involved in a low-speed collision with another plane Friday evening. The Massachusetts Port Authority said one Delta aircraft struck the wing of another while both were at gates. No passengers were injured.
Comments / 1