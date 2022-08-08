Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO