Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
State of Wisconsin approaching 64K total hospitalizations from COVID-19
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
U.S. Venture Open helps shed light on poverty
SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a staggering number: 42 million people living in poverty here in the United States. It’s what motivates golfers each year to gather for the U.S. Venture Open. “It’s a really amazing event where everyone comes together from the golfers to the volunteers,”...
WPS reminds residents to dial before you dig, 8-1-1 Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are sharing some crucial safety tips on 8-1-1 Day. August 11, or 8/11, is a day when local officials remind the community to contact 8-1-1, the Diggers Hotline, at least three days before digging.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
“Democracy Found” group proposes Final 5 Voting to ensure a broader electorate picks candidates in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WFRV) -Now that the dust has settled with Tuesday’s primary, the group “Democracy Found” is pointing out problems with the process. The group says primaries have greater influence than the general election with only about 20% of the electorate making the decisions. “That means the...
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
By JACOB RESNECK Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered fewer tactical vehicles, ...
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
