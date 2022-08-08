Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
loudounnow.com
Dulles Airport Solar Project Stalls in Planning Commission Review
Fast-tracked county approvals for a plan to install a 100-megawatt solar array on undeveloped Dulles Airport property have been temporarily halted at the Loudoun County Planning Commission—although the airports authority has maintained that it doesn’t need the local government’s approval. Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports...
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Custom-Built Estate in Leesburg That Provides Privacy and Convenience
Nestled on 3 private acres, this 7,063-square-foot estate home is a Leesburg treasure. Full of thoughtful and exquisite details, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home exudes elegance and glamour. The long list of design features include a four-car garage, hardwood flooring throughout, detailed crown molding, a first-level in-law suite, a home office, and much more.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
loudounnow.com
Dulles Area Association of Realtors Joins LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
Dulles Area Association of Realtors has partnered with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to promote and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the real estate community. The Alliance, is a 501(c)(6) non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership while advocating on behalf of the community on housing issues.
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
travelawaits.com
Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
irei.com
Hines, MetLife acquire final site for Tabler Station Logistics Park in W.Va.
Hines along with MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset-management business, announced the acquisition of the final site for the Tabler Station Logistics Park in Martinsburg, W.Va., a fast-growing submarket in the Southern Interstate 81 corridor. Upon completion, the project will consist of three buildings with approximately 1.6...
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
loudounnow.com
Proposed Cell Tower at Freedom High School Stirs Safety Debate
Several parents in South Riding are objecting to plans to erect a cell tower at Freedom High School. Milestone Towers has proposed to build a 150-foot-tall telecommunications monopole at the school. AT&T is the first wireless carrier signed up for the tower, which has spaces for four more providers as well as dedicated space for Loudoun County Public Schools.
royalexaminer.com
Rebecca Segal named CEO of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announced today that Rebecca Segal, FACHE, has been named its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 6. She joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System (RRHS), a Duke LifePoint facility in Rutherfordton, NC, where she has served as CEO since 2017. Segal replaces Tony Young, who has been serving as interim CEO at Fauquier for the past several months.
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
ffxnow.com
Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges
The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
