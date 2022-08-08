Read full article on original website
Related
Frederick County Council President loses Primary race by one vote
Frederick County's sitting Council President, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, appears to have lost her bid for reelection.
loudounnow.com
Climate Groups Continue Push Loudoun Board on Environmental Plan
Following the Board of Supervisors vote to approve the county’s wide-ranging new Environment and Energy Work Plan during their July 19 Environmental Summit, climate action groups are pushing the county to set specific goals. “I think it’s a great effort, but there’s nothing really concrete, in my mind,” said...
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
loudounnow.com
Dulles Airport Solar Project Stalls in Planning Commission Review
Fast-tracked county approvals for a plan to install a 100-megawatt solar array on undeveloped Dulles Airport property have been temporarily halted at the Loudoun County Planning Commission—although the airports authority has maintained that it doesn’t need the local government’s approval. Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
loudounnow.com
Proposed Cell Tower at Freedom High School Stirs Safety Debate
Several parents in South Riding are objecting to plans to erect a cell tower at Freedom High School. Milestone Towers has proposed to build a 150-foot-tall telecommunications monopole at the school. AT&T is the first wireless carrier signed up for the tower, which has spaces for four more providers as well as dedicated space for Loudoun County Public Schools.
Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Leases Space for Business Support Operations
The Town Council on Tuesday approved a plan to collocate Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development with the Loudoun Small Business Development Center in new office space downtown. The action comes as the town department has outgrown its space in the Loudoun Museum’s log cabin along Loudoun Street, and the...
WJLA
Democrat claims Gov. Youngkin wants to ban the word 'homosexuality' in Virginia schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A parent’s right to know what’s happening in their kid’s school is being fiercely debated in Virginia by the governor and the top Democrat in the State Senate. “Parents were tired of being pushed to the background in their child's education," Gov....
Gov. Youngkin: ‘Stunning move’ by DOJ, FBI to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
Gov. Glenn Youngkin called federal authorities' search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate "a stunning move," joining other Republicans critical of the raid suggesting it could have been politically motivated.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Approves First Private Property Mural
The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Leesburg’s first private property mural project. A large brick wall at the Virginia Village shopping center will be converted to a celebration of music with artwork designed by Serina Chowdry. Last July, the council approved a plan to extend the town’s public...
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
loudounnow.com
Dulles Area Association of Realtors Joins LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
Dulles Area Association of Realtors has partnered with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to promote and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the real estate community. The Alliance, is a 501(c)(6) non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership while advocating on behalf of the community on housing issues.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Awards Scholarships for War Monuments History
Loudoun County has awarded scholarships of $500 each to three 2022 high school graduates for their work writing about the history of the war monuments at the Loudoun County courthouse. Guided by feedback from former county supervisor, Shenandoah University professor and Air Force veteran Travis Sample, graduates Lindsey Somers, Max...
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam
BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Sentinel
Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
Comments / 0