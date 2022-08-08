ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Climate Groups Continue Push Loudoun Board on Environmental Plan

Following the Board of Supervisors vote to approve the county’s wide-ranging new Environment and Energy Work Plan during their July 19 Environmental Summit, climate action groups are pushing the county to set specific goals. “I think it’s a great effort, but there’s nothing really concrete, in my mind,” said...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Dulles Airport Solar Project Stalls in Planning Commission Review

Fast-tracked county approvals for a plan to install a 100-megawatt solar array on undeveloped Dulles Airport property have been temporarily halted at the Loudoun County Planning Commission—although the airports authority has maintained that it doesn’t need the local government’s approval. Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports...
DULLES, VA
loudounnow.com

Proposed Cell Tower at Freedom High School Stirs Safety Debate

Several parents in South Riding are objecting to plans to erect a cell tower at Freedom High School. Milestone Towers has proposed to build a 150-foot-tall telecommunications monopole at the school. AT&T is the first wireless carrier signed up for the tower, which has spaces for four more providers as well as dedicated space for Loudoun County Public Schools.
SOUTH RIDING, VA
DC News Now

Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
MARYLAND STATE
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Leases Space for Business Support Operations

The Town Council on Tuesday approved a plan to collocate Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development with the Loudoun Small Business Development Center in new office space downtown. The action comes as the town department has outgrown its space in the Loudoun Museum’s log cabin along Loudoun Street, and the...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Approves First Private Property Mural

The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Leesburg’s first private property mural project. A large brick wall at the Virginia Village shopping center will be converted to a celebration of music with artwork designed by Serina Chowdry. Last July, the council approved a plan to extend the town’s public...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Dulles Area Association of Realtors Joins LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Dulles Area Association of Realtors has partnered with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to promote and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the real estate community. The Alliance, is a 501(c)(6) non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership while advocating on behalf of the community on housing issues.
DULLES, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Awards Scholarships for War Monuments History

Loudoun County has awarded scholarships of $500 each to three 2022 high school graduates for their work writing about the history of the war monuments at the Loudoun County courthouse. Guided by feedback from former county supervisor, Shenandoah University professor and Air Force veteran Travis Sample, graduates Lindsey Somers, Max...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam

BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Sentinel

Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
MARYLAND STATE

